Jayne Kennedy made history as an iconic television personality, actress, model, sports broadcaster, producer, writer and philanthropist. Through wearing so many hats at once, she proves beauty doesn’t have to be compromised when it comes to doing it all.

Since rising to fame after being crowned Miss Ohio USA 1970, Kennedy has served as a pioneering figure. Her gig on CBS’ “The NFL Today” marked her as one of the first Black women to host a major sports show. She also earned her due accolades, including an NAACP Image Award and an Emmy Award. Her successfully diverse career spans entertainment, broadcasting, business ventures and activism, lending to quite an impressive net worth.

Jayne Kennedy Before Fame

Born Oct. 27, 1951 in Washington, D.C., Kennedy was raised as one of six children. She had a faithful and ambitious family. Kennedy’s parents instilled the value of achievement in her from a young age. In high school, she was a cheerleader and held multiple leadership roles in student government. She was a member of the National Honor Society, vice-president of the sophomore class, and president of the junior class. Though the signs were certainly there, little did people know a beauty queen and media mogul was emerging.

How Did Jayne Kennedy Become Famous?

Kennedy’s rise began in 1970 when she became the first Black woman to win Miss Ohio USA. This placed her in the Top 10 of the national Miss USA pageant. Following that momentum, she landed a spot as a dancer on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” toured with Bob Hope, and appeared on “The Dean Martin Show.” With her face plastered everywhere by the late 70s, Kennedy had established herself as a media fixture. She starred in drama-heavy guest roles in television shows and commercials for major brands.

Miss USA

In 1970, Kennedy was crowned Miss Ohio USA, making her as the first Black woman to do so. She advanced to the Top 10 at Miss USA, shattering barriers in an arena that was ultimately dominated by white contestants. Her pageant success would go on to aid in launching her television and modeling career.

Sports Broadcasting

Kennedy made a major pivot when entering into the world of sports broadcasting. She also became one of the first Black women to host a national sports television program. With this role, she proved that nothing could stand in the way of her going after her desires.

Her most notable role came in the early 1980s when she replaced Phyllis George as a co-host on “The NFL Today.” This was a major milestone, not only for Kennedy personally, but for women of color in sports media. The field had long been dominated by white men. By occupying that space, Kennedy opened doors for the many who witnessed her.

During her tenure on “The NFL Today,” she delivered commentary and conducted interviews with top NFL players. She also provided insight during pregame coverage. Beyond that, she hosted and appeared on “Greatest Sports Legends,” serving as the only woman to be a regular host in the show’s history. Her work was recognized with a 1982 Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Programming. It was a testament to her prowess and impact in a male-dominated industry. Kennedy’s legacy in sports broadcasting continues to be celebrated for the visibility, credibility and excellence she brought to the space.

Business Endeavors

Kennedy’s professional achievements extend far beyond entertainment. In trend with the times, her exercise video “Love Your Body” became a best seller. It followed behind Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons. She also brought her beauty to plenty of infomercials for major brands and modeled for Fortune 50 companies.

As a host, she was the face of “Greatest Sports Legends,” marking her as the only female host for a long-running sports series. She also produced the 1990 theatrical musical “The Journey of the African American,” keynoted MLK events, co-hosted charity telethons, and served as national spokesperson for the National Council of Negro Women.

Most recently, she released her memoir, “PLAIN JAYNE.” Her Black identity has always been her professional pillar. Kennedy’s life and career represent a pioneering path of breaking racial and gender ceilings across beauty pageants, Hollywood, sports media, and entrepreneurship.

What Is Jayne Kennedy’s Net Worth?

With her groundbreaking legacy, Kennedy is estimated to have a net worth of $2.5 million. Her wealth comes from television and film roles, sports broadcasting, exercise video sales, book sales, endorsements, speaking fees and corporate work. Her diversified career has allowed her to now live a comfortable life financially, well into her 70s. With enduring relevance and an impressive net worth, she remains a respected voice in media, mentorship and Black excellence.

Is Bill Overton Still Married to Jayne Kennedy?

Yes, their love has truly lasted the test of time. Kennedy has been married to Bill Overton, an actor and author, since 1985. The couple celebrated their 35th anniversary in 2020, living a private, family-centered life with their four children.

What Happened to Jayne Kennedy?

After stepping back from on-camera work, Kennedy chose to focus on family, philanthropy and the behind the scenes of her business. She faced health challenges, like endometriosis, balancing taking care of herself and her mission while raising her daughters and supporting her husband’s career. In recent years, she has chosen to renew her public presence, speaking at events, consulting on the LA 2028 Olympic bid and serving as a mentor and inspiration within the sports media space. She is also active on social media, never failing to use the reach of her platform.

Who Was Jayne Kennedy’s First Husband?

A year after high school, Kennedy met Leon Isaac Kennedy, a DJ with hopes of working as a writer and actor. Falling in love, the two married in 1971. In fact, Motown singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson served as best man at their wedding. The two divorced in 1982, after about a decade together. Though their marriage ended, both have spoken publicly about remaining amicable co-parents for their daughter, Cheyenne.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Jayne Kennedy famous for? In addition to her many accomplishments, Jayne Kennedy is best known for her ground-breaking tenure on the Emmy Award-winning show “The NFL Today.”

Who was the first black woman NFL commentator? Jayne Kennedy was the first Black woman to host a network sports television broadcast.

