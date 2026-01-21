JCPS Board votes to accept budget cut proposal, and closure of 2 schools





BIT BIGGER. THAT SEVEN DAY FORECAST COMING UP. ALL RIGHT. THANKS, JAY. NOW BACK TO OUR BREAKING NEWS TONIGHT. TENSIONS RAN HIGH AS JCPS CONSIDERED MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN CUTS AND REDUCTIONS FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR. IT ALL CULMINATED IN A VOTE TO CLOSE TWO ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. THE BOARD ALSO VOTED TO FULLY FUND MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONERS FOR THE DISTRICT. AFTER SOME UPROAR OVER THOSE PROPOSED CUTS. OUR JAMIE MAYES WAS THERE FOR THE MORE THAN FOUR HOUR LONG SCHOOL BOARD MEETING. AND JAMIE, THE BOARD DID NOT MAKE A FINAL DECISION ON THE BUDGET. RIGHT. VICKI. THAT’S RIGHT. THEY’RE STILL CONSIDERING THE $142 MILLION WORTH OF CUTS PROPOSED BY SUPERINTENDENT DOCTOR BRIAN YEARWOOD. SOME IN THE COMMUNITY WERE AT TONIGHT’S MEETING TO VOICE THEIR FRUSTRATIONS, OUTRAGE AND CONCERNS OVER WHAT COULD BE REDUCED OR ELIMINATED AS THE DISTRICT FACES A MASSIVE SHORTFALL. THAT SHORTFALL IS $188 MILLION TO HELP MAKE UP FOR IT. DOCTOR YEARWOOD HAS SUGGESTED A SERIES OF CUTS, SOME OF WHICH INCLUDE ELIMINATING 300 POSITIONS AND REORGANIZATION OF DISTRICT DEPARTMENTS AND LEADERSHIP AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE. ON FRIDAY, JCPS ANNOUNCED A CHANGE TO ITS BUDGET RECOMMENDATIONS, PROPOSING CUTTING SOME MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONERS. CAUSING WORRY AND FRUSTRATION AMONG SOME IN THE COMMUNITY. A LARGE GROUP GATHERED OUTSIDE VANHOOSE CENTER TO EXPRESS THEIR CONCERNS BEFORE TONIGHT’S BOARD MEETING. BUT THE BOARD VOTED TONIGHT TO FULLY FUND MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONERS WITHIN THE DRAFT BUDGET AND REMOVE DISTRICT LEVEL FUNDING FOR ACADEMIC INSTRUCTIONAL COACHES. THE SCHOOL BOARD ALSO VOTED TO CLOSE KING AND ZACHARY TAYLOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS AND RELOCATE LIBERTY HIGH SCHOOL. EVEN WITH THOSE CHANGES, THE SUPERINTENDENT AND BOARD MEMBERS HAD MIXED REACTIONS TO THE DRAFT BUDGET PROPOSAL. WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT CLOSING KING ELEMENTARY, NOT ONLY IS THERE A FOOD DESERT IN THAT AREA, NOW WE’RE GETTING READY TO CREATE A SCHOOL DISTRICT BECAUSE THERE WILL BE NO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN THE SHAWNEE AREA. AND WHEN I LOOK AT THESE NUMBERS, I CANNOT JUSTIFY. ZACHARY TAYLOR AND KING BITING THE BULLET. THIS AND I FEEL YOUR PASSION. I YOU KNOW, IF I WERE IN YOUR SHOES, I’D BE MAKING THE SAME DECISIONS. I YOU KNOW, I LIKE I SAID, I DON’T ENVY YOU FOR THAT, BUT I’M HANDED THIS GIVEN THIS HAND AND I’VE GOT TO MOVE ON. IT. IF NOT, AGAIN, THE NARRATIVE IS GOING TO BE. WELL, DOCTOR, YOU KNEW ABOUT THE DEFICIT, YOU KNEW ABOUT THIS, AND HE DID NOTHING ABOUT IT. THAT’S GOING TO BE WHAT IT’S GOING TO BE SAID. AND THE BOARD RECEIVED THE BUDGET, BUT AS MENTIONED, DID NOT VOTE ON IT. THE TENTATIVE BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO BE PRESENTED IN MAY,

JCPS Board votes to accept budget cut proposal, and closure of 2 schools Updated: 11:13 PM EST Jan 20, 2026 Editorial Standards ⓘ Tensions ran high as JCPS considered millions of dollars in cuts and reductions Tuesday for the upcoming school year.The board voted yes to accept the draft budget proposal, and to close two elementary schools.The board is still considering the $142 million cuts proposed by Superintendent Brian Yearwood.Some in the community were at Tuesday night's meeting, voicing their frustrations, outrage, and concerns over what could be reduced or eliminated as the district faces a massive shortfall.That shortfall is $188 million.To help make up for it, Yearwood has proposed a series of cuts, some of which include eliminating 300 positions and reorganization of district departments and leadership at the central office.On Friday, JCPS announced a change to the recommended cuts, proposing to axe some mental health practitioners, causing frustration and worry among some in the community.A large group gathered outside Tuesday's meeting to express their concerns.But the JCPS Board voted to continue funding mental health practitioners and instead remove district-level funding for academic institutional coaches.They also voted to close King and Zachary Taylor elementary schools, and relocate Liberty High School.Families at King will have the choice of several magnet schools, including Brandeis, Brown, Coleridge-Taylor, Hawthorne, Lincoln, and the Traditional Magnet. They will also be able to choose from the following schools: Kennedy, Maupin, Doss Zone, Fairdale Zone, Iroquois Zone, PRP Zone, and Valley Zone.Zachary Taylor families will be able to choose from Brandeis, Brown, Coleridge-Taylor, Hawthorne, Lincoln, and the Traditional Magnet, as well as Chancey, Dunn, Norton Commons, Norton, Portland, and Wilder.Even with those changes, Yearwood and board members had mixed reactions to the draft budget proposal. Yearwood said the district must act urgently to address the shortfall, while JCPS Board member Gail Logan-Strange was displeased at how much the proposal affects her district.The tentative budget is expected to be presented in May, when it could go to a vote.





