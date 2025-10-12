Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist spent quite a bit of time discussing getting “high school drunk” on Today With Jena & Friends until Bush Hager issued an important public service announcement about underaged drinking.

The Today hosts were discussing a recent interview in which George Clooney shared that he had recently fell “sick all day” after getting “high school drunk.”

“Well the man does own a tequila company. That’s a good place to start. So, he probably partook some of his own medicine,” Geist remarked. The Sunday TODAY host added that he doesn’t consider himself “a huge drinker.”

But Bush Hager wasn’t buying it.

“You’re not a huge drinker because you don’t drink to get drunk,” she pointed out, which Geist agreed with.

“I like a drink, but I don’t get ‘high school drunk’ as he put it,” Geist responded, to which Bush Hager noted, “I don’t like to get high school drunk.”

Though they didn’t clarify what they meant by “high school drunk,” the pair appeared to agree with Clooney’s statements about how “sick” it makes you.

“The older we get, the more we feel that way. Like [when you’re] high school drunk, you don’t feel bad the next day,” Bush Hager pointed out.

She then decried underaged drinking in a public service announcement addressed directly to the camera. “Even though you’re not supposed to be getting drunk in high school, just a PSA. Don’t do it. I meant college!” she said.

Geist chimed in to agree. “No, it’s against the law,” her interjected during Bush Hager’s PSA. “Like senior year of college, when you’re 21.”

Bush Hager then joked that she ultimately meant “24-year-old drunk,” until Geist quickly segued into the next conversation topic to escape the increasingly awkward conversation.

Today with Jenna & Friends airs on weekdays at 10/9c on NBC.