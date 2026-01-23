Overview and Experience
As a former public servant with over a decade of litigation experience, Jermaine has sought justice and protected the rights of citizens throughout his career. After graduating from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a second major in history, Jermaine attended Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law. During law school, he was an associate editor of the Adelphia Law Journal and had various internships, including at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.
Upon graduation from law school, he joined the Wake County District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney where he fought for justice for citizens of North Carolina for several years. From there, Jermaine continued his litigation career as a Special Deputy Attorney General at the North Carolina Department of Justice where he prosecuted Medicaid provider fraud. After some exposure to Federal Court in that role, he joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina as an Assistant United States Attorney where he prosecuted numerous cases throughout Eastern North Carolina. In these various roles, Jermaine conducted 100+ bench trials or hearings and conducted more than a dozen jury trials.
As a North Carolina native, Jermaine is eager to continue to seek justice as a personal injury associate at Ricci Law Firm by passionately advocating for people who have been injured.
Education
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- B.A. – Political Science
- B.A. – History
- Campbell Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law