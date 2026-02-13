John Summit Threatens Wasserman Exit Over Founder's Epstein Ties

Following the likes of Chappell Roan, Orville Peck and Abby Wambach, DJ and record producer John Summit is threatening to leave Wasserman Media Group.
After founder and CEO Casey Wasserman‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell came to light in the Department of Justice’s recent release of files, Summit has called on the marketing and talent agency boss to resign.
“If Casey Wasserman doesn’t step down, I will not remain with the agency,” he wrote on X. “His actions do not reflect the integrity of the agents I work with, and if change does not happen, we will take our talents elsewhere.”
Summit explained in another post, “This is a whole team decision that I was not gonna do an impulse tweet about. Also have zero plans on leaving my agents who aren’t involved in this so it’s been an ongoing process how to deal with this.”
Earlier this month, Wasserman said in a statement that he’s “terribly sorry” for associating with Maxwell back in 2002, years before she was arrested in 2020 and charged with assisting Epstein with his sexual abuse of minors.
“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” said Wasserman. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”
Adding to Wasserman’s woes, a series of Los Angeles politicians, including newly minted mayoral candidate and two-term City Council member Nithya Raman, have called the 2028 Olympics chair a growing “distraction” to the Games and the City of Angels.
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on five counts of sex trafficking and abuse of minors, for which she was given 20 years in prison.