There was much to smile about in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

A grinning Jordon Hudson joined boyfriend Bill Belichick on the field at Kenan Memorial Stadium before UNC notched its first home win of the 2025 season, a monster 41-6 victory over Richmond.

Belichick — whose first outing as the Tar Heels’ football coach could not have gone worse Sept. 1, a 48-14 blowout loss to TCU — dominated the Spiders from start to finish to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Bill Belichick on the field with girlfriend Jordon Hudson before UNC’s home win over Richmond on Sept. 13, 2025. Getty Images

The former college cheerleader, 24, took in the scene in Chapel Hill before kickoff. Getty Images

“Offensively, we made a couple big plays, scored some points,” Belichick said, according to UNC’s website. “And defensively, the goal line stand was a big, big, big series for us. And they turned the ball over and we scored on defense. So it was overall a good, good, solid effort. But, there are certainly a lot of things we can still work on and do better.”

The Tar Heels, who awarded Belichick, 73, his first collegiate home victory Saturday, visit the UCF Knights next weekend.

Hudson, 24, has long supported Belichick’s new chapter in the college ranks following his 24-year run with the Patriots that culminated in six Super Bowl wins.

Jordon Hudson smiled next to Bill Belichick on Sept. 13, 2025. AP

Her relationship with the former Patriots coach was revealed in 2024. AP

He and the franchise parted ways following an abysmal 4-13 season in January 2024. UNC hired him as their next football coach in December of that year.

Hudson, whose relationship with Belichick was first revealed in the summer of 2024, has also dabbled in his professional endeavors.

Bill Belichick looks on from the sideline during UNC’s win over Richmond on Sept. 13, 2025. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick has been supported by Jordon Hudson during his transition to the college football ranks. Getty Images

The former college cheerleader manages Belichick’s TCE Rights Management LLC, which recently encountered a roadblock with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over the phrases “Do Your Job (Bill’s Version),” “Ignore the Noise (Bill’s Version),” “The Belestrator (Bill’s Version)” and “No Days Off (Bill’s Version).”

The USPTO refused the applications due to the “likelihood of confusion” related to trademarks previously filed by the Patriots.

The Patriots (0-1) are now under the stewardship of former linebacker Mike Vrabel, whom Belichick previously coached.