Kai Cenat streaming retirement rumors go viral after YourRAGE’s comment

Rumors about Kai Cenat stepping away from streaming gained fresh momentum after fellow Twitch streamer and close friend YourRAGE suggested that Cenat may have already retired. The claim surfaced during a live stream where YourRAGE was discussing bets on a platform and dismissed options related to Cenat’s future Twitch subscriber numbers. “He’s done. He’s a star now, he gon’ be in movies,” YourRAGE said, sparking immediate speculation across social media. Clips from the stream quickly circulated on X and Instagram, drawing significant attention and sparking widespread debate among fans about Cenat’s future.The timing of the comment further fueled the controversy. The last major streaming activity of Kai Cenat on the platform was the Mafiathon 3, which ended on September 30, 2025, and even made history with the record-breaking achievement of the Guinness World Record for the most subscribers ever on the platform. Since the record-breaking streaming, Cenat has never hosted a major stream until now in the year 2026, though he has been making appearances and posting occasional times on the X platform. Despite speculations that he might be moving away or retiring, the force of the issue has taken the topic into the “retirement” phase.

Questions grow around Kai Cenat’s Twitch future after viral comment

The critical moment in the stream occurred when YourRAGE reacted to the question, “How many Twitch subscribers will KaiCenat reach this year?” Rather than answering the statistics, he waved the very thought away entirely, indicating that subscribers were no longer relevant because he had concluded his streaming career. As per YourRAGE, KaiCenat has matured beyond his streaming career and is now looking at opportunities in movie production and acting.

YourRAGE says Kai Cenat has retired from streaming and will now focus on movies

However, the picture is not that simple either. Kai Cenat has always been associated with dramatic retirement announcements that later have proven to be short-lived. In 2024, he made the news public that he was done with all sorts of basketball-related stuff but later walked that back as well. This has caused many people to be skeptical about the latest reports.At the moment, there is no confirmation of Kai Cenat reacting to any statements made by YourRAGE regarding his retirement as a streamer. As of now, Cenat is still absent on Twitch, raising questions about his future there. However, it is not clear if he is saying goodbye to his followers there or if he is just taking a break.Also Read: Adin Ross meets UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell for the first time on stream