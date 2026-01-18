Fiorentina will have to do without Italy international Moise Kean for Sunday’s Serie A trip to Bologna, as the 25-year-old has been left out of the traveling squad due to an ankle issue, reports on Saturday confirm.
Kean ruled out of Bologna vs. Fiorentina
According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Kean has not been called up to the Fiorentina squad to take on Bologna at the Dall’Ara on Sunday.
He is not expected to be ruled out for a significant period. His condition will be monitored on a day-by-day basis and there is hope that he will be able to participate in training midway through next week.
FLORENCE, ITALY – DECEMBER 14: Moise Kean of ACF Fiorentina reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Hellas Verona FC at Artemio Franchi on December 14, 2025 in Florence, Italy.
In his absence, there could be an opportunity for compatriot Roberto Piccoli to start up front in the league. Edin Dzeko is also among Paolo Vanoli’s available striking options.
Fiorentina require three points and for results elsewhere to go their way if they are to lift themselves out of the relegation zone this weekend.
They have not lost in any of their last three Serie A matches, picking up consecutive draws against Lazio and Milan over the last 10 days, and beat Cremonese 1-0 in their first game of the calendar year.
Fiorentina have confirmed that Sunday’s game will go ahead as scheduled despite the news of the death of club President Rocco Commisso on Saturday morning.