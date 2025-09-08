NEED TO KNOW Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that they have a black bathroom in their home

The bathroom is stocked with black toilet paper to match

“It looks normal,” Ripa said, though Consuelos disagreed

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are addressing an unusual feature of their home.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on the set of their daytime talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the couple revealed that they have an all-black bathroom — complete with black toilet paper to match.

“Somebody — as a gift, as a joke — said that you need black toilet paper in this black bathroom,” Ripa, 54, explains.

“And you know what? It actually looks normal because the white toilet paper was the thing that looked really strange,” she adds.

Consuelos, however, disagreed.

“I will say, it doesn’t feel normal,” the All My Children alum, also 54, says.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ on July 28, 2025.

Ripa then chimed in, “Nobody really uses that toilet,” prompting her husband to reply, “I have.”

“Well, there you go,” Ripa responds, adding, “I have not used the black toilet tissue. I just like the way it looks. It blends into the wall.”

Elsewhere in their conversation with PEOPLE, the couple shared that their dressing rooms on the Live set have been given some playful names, which Ripa says was “Mark’s idea.”

“Lucy and Desi,” Consuelos reveals. “Desi is the guy’s bathroom, Lucy is the girls.”

Ripa adds: “There’s like a Lucy and a Desi, and he likes that. So that’s what he named our dressing rooms. It’s kind of cool.”

Last year, Ripa and Consuelos, who share three kids — daughter Lola, 24, and sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22 — took fans inside their chic New York City townhouse during a video tour with Architectural Digest.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids.

In the video, Ripa said the townhouse, where the family has lived for more than 12 years, is their “favorite place on earth.”

“We’ve moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home,” Ripa said while showing off the couple’s gorgeously decorated primary bedroom. “When I walked in here, I was like, ‘This is the final place where I will live.’ I love this house so much.”

Referencing the large mirror on the wall opposite their bed, Consuelos said, “And don’t think we’re crazy about putting a mirror in front of our bed. It hides a TV.”

Ripa then joked, “Yeah, we don’t stare at ourselves. We watch Judge Judy in here.”

Reiterating her love for the home, Ripa said during the tour that she and Consuelos have no plans ever to leave.

“I don’t want to sound morbid,” she said, “but they’ll have to carry me out of here feetfirst because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house.”

This year, Ripa is celebrating her 25th season with Live. During her conversation with PEOPLE on the set, she recalled that Consuelos said to her backstage ahead of Tuesday’s season 38 premiere, “It doesn’t feel like that many seasons.”

“And I go, ‘For you, it hasn’t been that many seasons!’ ” Ripa says.

Consuelos joined the show as his wife’s co-host in April 2023, replacing Ryan Seacrest, who had co-hosted with Ripa for six seasons beginning in 2017.

Looking back on her journey so far at Live, Ripa tells PEOPLE there’s been “so many” happy memories — especially the times when her and Consuelos’ kids visited the set.

“I have sort of this living diary of their lives,” she notes.