With the injuries to Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder have needed to dip further into their rotation than they initially planned this postseason.
It’s yielded some surprises. Jared McCain, who was largely out of the rotation at the start of the playoffs, has emerged as the team’s hottest shooter. Across his last nine games, McCain is shooting 38.2% from 3-point range. He’s looked absolutely fearless despite his youth and lack of playoff experience. Alex Caruso has also taken on a larger scoring role when he’s been called upon, and Chet Holmgren answered his doubters in Game 5 with an aggressive performance.
But perhaps the most surprising contributor during the Western Conference Finals has been veteran forward Kenrich Williams. Out of everyone in the regular-season rotation, Williams was seemingly removed from playoff consideration the earliest. From March 21 onwards, Williams essentially only played garbage-time minutes for Oklahoma City.
While his resurgence in Games 4 and 5 could prove to be a fitting end to his Thunder career as he faces a team option this offseason, it’s more than a farewell tour. Williams has real value to provide to Oklahoma City’s rotation, and he’s shown that in abundance over the past two games.
Kenrich Williams’ WCF appearances highlight what he means to the Thunder
Of course, there’s no real way to replace the offensive impact of both Jalen Williams and Mitchell even with the depth the Thunder have at their disposal. But that’s not Kenrich Williams’ role.
Both Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have been entirely ineffective when they’ve seen action this postseason. Wiggins has yet to make a single 3-pointer across 68 minutes on the court. While Joe has been relatively efficient, he’s also struggled to make a serious offensive impact.
Kenrich Williams has provided what Wiggins and Joe haven’t. Between Games 4 and 5, he amassed 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. In Game 5, he made a pair of pivotal 3-pointers that helped the Thunder sustain their wire-to-wire lead over San Antonio.
He might not have the same agility or on-ball defensive upside that Wiggins and Joe provide. But he brings something else to the table entirely— physicality. Mark Daigneault is one of the most acute coaches in the NBA, and his decision to grant Williams some run shows a desire for an extra ounce of strength to counter the Spurs’ offensive attack.
This is what Williams has always provided to the Thunder’s rotation. A smart, veteran presence who’s willing to make the right plays on offense and get down in the mud on defense when called upon.
As Oklahoma City faces second-apron penalties this offseason, Williams’ time with the team will likely come to an end. But his appearances in the Western Conference Finals are more than simply a chance to say his goodbyes. They’re a testament to what he’s meant to the Thunder across his six seasons with the organization.
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