Kylie Kelce Shares How She Answers Her Older Kids' Questions About Where Babies Come From

Kylie Kelce is sharing how she handles tough questions as a mom

On her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the mom of four answered questions from her viewers

One viewer specifically asked her how she manages questions about where babies come from

Kylie Kelce is sharing some of her mom hacks.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, the mother of four, 33, opened up on her Not Gonna Lie podcast about how she answers some of the tougher questions her daughters come to her with as a parent.

Answering questions from fans on the podcast, Kylie, who shares four daughters with husband Jason Kelce, came across one question, asking her about the “most outrageous question one of the girls has asked about how babies get in your belly.”

“Yikes. I have been asked by both older children how babies get in your belly or how babies get here. And my answer right now is always the same.”

“When two people love each other enough their love gets them a baby. I like that because it explains plenty of situations, including less traditional situations and we navigate those things when they come up,” the podcast host said.

Kylie Kelce’s three oldest daughters. Kylie Kelce/Instagram

“But I like it. I like the fact that it’s just people love each other and people want babies and then they get babies and that’s how they get here — because of love,” she continued. “Done. I really do my best not to complicate things.”

Going on, Kylie made it clear that her daughters were young and that certain conversations were harder to have.

“We’re not gonna we’re not gonna unzip the f—ing projector screen and, like, ‘Here’s a diagram.'”

However, Kylie admitted that there are certain things that she and Jason are doing to keep their conversations honest and realistic.

“I will tell you, in terms of things that will later apply to this conversation, we refer to all of our body parts with the correct anatomical terms,” she said.

Jason and Kylie Kelce. Kylie Kelce/Instagram

“And that’s as far as we go right now. We’re fascinated with the word penis. Fascinated. That’s what happens when you’re a house full of ‘ginas,'”

Kylie and Jason are parents to four daughters together: Finnley, 9 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 6.

Her daughters frequently come up in conversation on her podcast, and often make appearances on it as well.

Elsewhere on this podcast, Kelce candidly shared her approach to working out as a busy mom during the same “Ask Me Some Things” segment. The mom shared that she tries her “very best not to get in my head” about maintaining a strict schedule.

“The last time I worked out was three weeks ago in the living room. I think I AirPlayed my Peloton app to the TV, and then I used my children as weights. So, that was fun,” she joked. “Maybe I’ll do that today.”

“I try my very best not to get in my head. Some days I’m gonna work out. Some days I’m not. Some days I eat really healthy. Some days I don’t. It all evens out,” she continued.

“There will come a time where I will be in a season of life where I get some of the time in my day back to myself, and I get to allocate that to working out. I am very excited for that, but I am certainly not wishing away the things that keep me from that right now.”

