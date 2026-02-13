The Los Angeles Lakers are done making moves now, but the offseason will allow them to execute trades and signings that could help them in 2026-27.
Per ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, Naji Marshall, who competed alongside Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks for the first half of the 204-25 campaign, would be a ‘sensible’ trade target for Los Angeles in the offseason.
“If Dallas is willing to do business with the Lakers again after firing its general manager who made the Doncic trade (Nico Harrison), (Daniel) Gafford, and (P.J.) Washington would be sensible trade targets this summer,” Pelton wrote Tuesday.
“So too would Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, the team’s replacement after (Derrick) Jones left in free agency following the Finals.”
Marshall, like Gafford, was a target the Lakers believed they could acquire before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. After all, Los Angeles made it clear they were seeking a two-way wing who would be a good fit in JJ Redick’s system (they settled on long-range sharpshooter Luke Kennard).
Although Marshall isn’t a great three-point shooter, the Xavier product is effective off the dribble/in triple-threat scenarios and is a prideful perimeter defender. Marshall is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game with the Mavericks this season, shooting 53.1% from the field and 31.4% from three in 52 contests.
Based on Pelton’s report, it appears the Lakers could target Marshall on the offseason trade market if they feel so inclined.