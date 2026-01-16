Lakers reportedly looking to trade Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be mentioned in trade discussions ahead of February’s deadline, and two veterans could be on the way out.
Advertisement
Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor reported Thursday that the Lakers are willing to trade Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent for a wing.
“The word on the street is that they’re looking to package Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent together for a wing,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor believes the Lakers are looking to improve their asset pool by trading their unprotected 2032 first-round pick for more future firsts.
“They’ve been shopping around their future 2032 first-round pick for multiple first-round draft picks, similar to what the Suns did a year ago when they traded their 2031 pick to the Jazz for three lesser firsts,” he said.
Advertisement
More:Lakers receive rough update on pair of coveted trade targets
O’Connor later said the Lakers want a clear upgrade at the forward position, mentioning the Pelicans‘ Trey Murphy and Herb Jones, and the Warriors‘ Jonathan Kuminga as targets. He said LA could acquire Kuminga in a trade involving multiple teams.
“Maybe we’re going to see a situation where Kuminga gets sent to the Lakers for (salary) filler plus a pick. Then the Warriors send that pick, plus other assets to go get a Michael Porter Jr. or Trey Murphy III.”
The Lakers have been linked to Kuminga, who demanded a trade from Golden State on Thursday after officially becoming trade eligible. Murphy and Jones are two of LA’s top targets, but the Pelicans are reportedly reluctant to move the pair.
Advertisement
Los Angeles (24-14) is fifth in the Western Conference ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.