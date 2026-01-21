On the heels of an NBA All-Star starter snub, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers head into the altitude to face the Denver Nuggets tonight.

On Monday, James found out that he will not be in the starting lineup for the league’s annual showcase for the first time in his 23-year career.

Just how will “The King” respond?

My Lakers vs. Nuggets predictions paint a big game for James, but maybe not in the way you think.

Here are my best NBA picks for January 20.

Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver, with the game airing on NBC.

Lakers vs Nuggets prediction

Lakers vs Nuggets best bet: LeBron James Over 12.5 rebounds + assists (-120)

LeBron James has no problem doing the little things that win basketball games.

Through nine games this month, James has beefed up his assist and rebound rates significantly, averaging 7.6 in both stat categories in January.

His rebounding chances have increased from 8.6 to 10.9 in that span, while LeBron’s potential assists have grown from 10.7 in the first three months to 13.6 in January.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has blown through his combo prop market in those nine contests, eclipsing his rebounds + assists total in seven of those games.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are walking wounded at the moment. Nikola Jokic is the most significant loss, especially when it comes to keeping opponents off the glass, as Denver has allowed nearly eight more rebounds per game since Dec. 29.

Standouts like Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and backup center Jonas Valanciunas are also out or playing through injuries tonight.

LeBron’s projections range from 12.4 rebounds + assists to 14.7 combined. My number sits closer to 14 boards + dimes for the “King”, which makes the Over 12.5 on this combo prop playable even at -145.

Lakers vs Nuggets same-game parlay

The Nuggets have run into some rotten teams lately, picking up wins over Milwaukee, New Orleans, Dallas, and Washington. Los Angeles is a step up.

James is averaging both 7.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds over the last nine games.

Luka Doncic can inflict damage from downtown, especially with the Nuggets having to help inside with an undersized interior.

Lakers vs Nuggets SGP



LeBron James Over 12.5 rebounds + assists

Luka Doncic Over 3.5 threes

Our “from downtown” SGP: Hollywood Knights

Los Angeles is getting healthier while Denver’s lineup limps into Tuesday.

James has gone Over his rebounds + assist prop in seven of his last nine games.

Luka’s projections lean toward four makes from deep against Denver.

The Nuggets’ defense has taken a step back without Jokic, which is saying something.

Lakers vs Nuggets odds

Spread : Lakers -1.5 (-110) | Nuggets +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline : Lakers -125 | Nuggets +105

Over/Under: Over 227.5 (-110) | Under 227.5 (-110)

Lakers vs Nuggets betting trend to know

The Nuggets are 27-16 to the Over/Under this season. Find more NBA betting trends for Lakers vs. Nuggets.

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets

Location Ball Arena, Denver, CO Date Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Tip-off 10:00 p.m. ET TV NBC

Lakers vs Nuggets latest injuries

