Lawrence Jones explains his absence from 'Fox & Friends'

Vivica A. Fox shares her love for her friends’ pets
Vivica A. Fox talks about her fur goddaughter Sable and how they celebrated her fifth birthday in style.
Lawrence Jones, co-host of “Fox & Friends,” the morning show on Fox News, has become one of the conservative-leaning network’s more popular personalities.
Jones joined Fox News in 2018, and was promoted to permanent co-host in 2023. Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade are the other co-hosts. He has also worked as a reporter, including his work on “Lawrence Jones Cross Country.” He co-hosted Fox News’ coverage of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in September.
“Fox & Friends” is a really popular show, so it is no surprise that a lot of viewers are curious about why Jones was not on the air on Wednesday, Jan. 21.
Where is Lawrence Jones?
Jones answered the question himself on his X account.
“Hey fam!” he wrote. “I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well. I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon. I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future. God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care. See y’all soon.”
As Jones wrote, no firm date has been set for his return to the air.
Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Media commentary with a side of snark? Sign up for The Watchlist newsletter with Bill Goodykoontz.