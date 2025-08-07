Legends Take the Stage at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame This Saturday | News

Saturday, August 9, 2025, promises nonstop entertainment as the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival rolls into its biggest day yet—featuring free tours, live music, and an unforgettable star-studded concert honoring the 2025 inductees.
Start your day at the Hall
The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Gift Shop & Museum opens at 8AM for free tours. Be sure to browse the silent auction, featuring exciting items with all proceeds benefiting the TCMHOF.
KGAS Country Music Showdown
At 10AM the KGAS Radio Country Music Showdown kicks off with the fan-favorite singing competition. Enjoy live music, book signings from guest authors, food trucks, and more—plus performances by Dusty Boots Band and a chance to meet special guests.
Afternoon Entertainment
At 2PM, head to downtown Carthage’s Esquire Theater for a $5 matinee of the Country Music Hayride, featuring Chase Dawson and The Southern Impact Band.
The Main Event – Induction Show & Concert
The doors open at 5PM at the Carthage Civic Center, with hot dogs, nachos, and refreshments available. At 6PM, the main stage lights up for the 27th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Celebration Show.
This year’s honorees include:
