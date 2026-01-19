Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams could look different when he returns for organized team activities.

Speaking to reporters at locker room clean out, the speedy wideout explained he experienced some challenges when running routes in traffic this season.

“I want to get stronger for sure. That’s my main goal,” Williams explained. “I want to get a little stronger. Move around a little more frequently. When I go through traffic on routes, I’m getting pushed over. I just need to be able to hold my weight a little bit.”

Playing at 6’1 and 182 pounds, adding more weight could pay significant dividends for the former first-round draft pick.

He finished 2025 with 65 Receptions for 1,117 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 17.2 yards per reception. The 125.7 passer rating when targeted was third in the league.

“It was a fun season. You can’t take away the fact that we went out there and ball and had fun. It didn’t come out the way we wanted to. But, I had a lot of fun out there making plays, winning games with my brothers, and that’s the most important thing, winning. We had a lot of fun, though,” said Williams. “Going on a roll, it couldn’t get no better than this. This is what I dreamed of my whole life, being in the NFL. Next year, we just have to fix things and get better.”

Going into next season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout wants to pose an even bigger challenge to opposing defenses.

Going through a 9-8 season was more challenging for Williams than his rookie season, when he was forced to sit and watch, while rehabbing form a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“We had a chance going into that game, and we were still going for something, but it was just kind of different this year,” said Williams. “I wouldn’t say it was down or anything, but it just felt different. But like coach said, it’s just fuel to the fire. We’re going to come back. We going to have it on our back, a chip on our shoulder. We’re just going to get done what we have to get done next year.”

It is expected that the trio of Williams, Amon-Ra. St. Brown and Isaac TeSlaa will continue to grow and provide Jared Goff with elite receivers to target each and every week.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI