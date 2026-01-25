Live updates: Dangerous winter storm blasts the South as power outages skyrocket

LIVE coverage has ended here, but FOX Weather is providing 24-7 updates all day and night to help keep you and your family safe.
Freezing rain moves into Harris County, Texas
Mississippi utility company ceases operations amid dangerous work conditions
Oxford Utilities, the City of Oxford’s community-owned electric, water and sewer utility ceased operations early Sunday morning due to unsafe working conditions. The company reported falling and “popping” trees as more than 80,000 power outages have been reported across Mississippi, according to poweroutage.com.
Freezing rain arrives in Atlanta
Freezing rain has arrived in Atlanta as the major winter storm continues to barrel through the Southeast.
Sleet reported near Texas-Mexico border
Sleet has been reported in the city if Del Rio in Southwestern Texas just miles from the US-Mexico border.
250,000+ power outages reported across the US
Power outages continue to increase, as more than a quarter million Americans are without power as crippling ice storms and dangerous winter weather continue to slam the South. According to data from poweroutage.com, more than 75,000 outages have been reported in Mississippi, and reports in Louisiana and Texas are both total more than 65,000 power outages.
Snow reported in Philadelphia
Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to 600+ weather related calls
Missouri State Highway Patrol had a busy Saturday as winter weather spawned chaotic and dangerous travel conditions across The Show-Me State. As of 9 p.m. CST, troopers assisted to 78 stranded motorists and responded to 120 crashes, with 20 ending in injury.
94% of flights disrupted at LaGuardia Airport
Nearly all of the flights coming into and out of LaGuardia Airport in New York are either delayed or canceled.
John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport are also seeing major travel impacts, with over 80% of flights disrupted, according to FlightAware.
Oklahoma City posts new daily snow total record
Oklahoma City recorded a new daily snow record of 4.4 inches of snow at Gage Airport, surpassing the previous record set in 1948 when 4.0 inches fell. The airport also recorded a temperature of 4 degrees, the fifth coldest temperature on record at Oklahoma City airport.
NEW ice report: Hall Summit, LA records 0.75 inches of ice accretion
Over 2,000 miles of accumulating snow from Arizona to Maryland
Over 2,000 miles of accumulating snow has been reported stretching across the Southern Tier of the Lower 48 from Arizona to Maryland. The immense storm packs a daunting 2,300-mile-long winter weather footprint that was on display Saturday and will continue to bring heavy snow and dangerous ice to millions of Americans Sunday.
Total US power outages surpass 200,000
Power outages across the US are rapidly climbing and have exceeded 200,000. Data from poweroutage.com displays widespread outages in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, with numbers rapidly growing in both Tennessee and New Mexico.
Freezing rain reaches Columbia, South Carolina
Freezing rain is being reported across Columbia, South Carolina. Accumulation has been reported in two separate locations across U.S., though there has been no reported uptick in power outages in the area just yet.
Snow teams deployed in Washington D.C.
Misery Map showcases travel nightmare unfolding in the Northeast
Date from Flightaware shows nearly 70% of all flight cancellations for the U.S. are across the Northeast. Flight cancelations on Sunday surpassed 6,500 as the historic winter storm begins to make its way into the region.
Dangerous travel conditions reported across Texas
Texas Department of Transportation cameras scattered across the Lone Star State showcase widespread sleet and freezing rain that will continue to cause dangerous travel conditions well into Sunday.
Freezing rain reported from Austin to Raleigh on Saturday
Numerous major cities across the South recorded freezing rain tonight. Raleigh, Charlotte, Memphis, Nashville all the way down to Dallas and Austin saw freezing rain Saturday night, showcasing the sheer size of the historic winter storm delivering harsh winter weather to millions of Americans. If the threat of accretion wasn’t enough, many of the cities impacted are facing temperatures in the teens and low 20s.
More than 175,000 power outages reported across the US
Power outages continue to grow as harsh winter weather lashes the South. Louisiana is at the top of the list of outages according to data from poweroutage.com, exceeding 70,000 across the state. In the past several hours, Mississippi climbed above 20,000 outages and Texas remains crippled with just under 50,000 outages.
Growing risk for freezing rain accretion across Texas corridor
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a growing risk of freezing rain accretion into early Sunday morning across a corridor stretching from Central Texas into western Louisiana, especially in areas north and along the Interstate-10 corridor.
Fort Worth Police respond to over 150 weather-related calls
Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced the Fort Worth Police Department responded to more than 150 weather-related calls on Saturday from Midnight to 8 pm. The department was kept busy as a strong winter storm lashed the region. Officers assisted stranded motorists, responded to traffic accidents and more throughout the Lone Star State’s rare, ongoing bout with harsh winter weather.
Thunder sleet occurring in Texas and Oklahoma
Thunder sleet has been reported in Texas and Oklahoma.
Texas DOT crews treating roadways through the night
Ice reported across 11 states in past 12 hours
Commercial vehicle ban on limited access highways in CT
Soldiers assist stranded driver in Oklahoma
Snow reported in Washington D.C.
Snow has arrived in Washington D.C. as the immense winter weather footprint of the historic storm continues to charge east.
More than 160,000 power outages reported
More than 160,000 power outages have been reported in the US. Data from poweroutage.com shows the majority of the outages are in Louisiana and Texas as extreme winter weather continues to hammer the region.
Freezing rain happening across a 1,400-mile swath from Texas to North Carolina
Freezing rain is happening across a 1,400 mile swath from Raleigh, North Carolina to Nashville, and into Dallas and Austin, Texas.
Multi-vehicle pileups reported in Missouri and Louisiana
Several multi-vehicle pileups occurred in the U.S. on Saturday, as the major winter storm rolling through the parts of the South has lead to extremely dangerous travel conditions for millions.
Connecticut declares State of Emergency, rising total to 21 states
Do not risk your life and the lives of others.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared a State of Emergency ahead of the major winter storm forecast to slam the state this weekend, becoming the 21st state to do so ahead of the historic storm. Declaring a state of emergency provides the governor with the authority to take certain actions necessary to protect public safety during emergency situations, such as the implementation of vehicular restrictions on state roads. Governor Lamont urged Connecticut residents to stay off the roads ahead of a winter storm expected to create dangerous travel conditions statewide.
NYC Mayor Mamdani: The danger of this weather cannot be overstated.
Two troopers involved in accidents in Indiana earlier today
Sleet, freezing rain continue in West South Central
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the threat of freezing rain and sleet across a corridor that includes parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Sleet appears to remain in the forecast into the evening, with a possibility that affected areas see sleet accumulations around 0.10-0.50 inches per hour. There is a lesser threat for freezing rain, though it is still impactful.
Pennsylvania Governor: State agencies working overnight in preparation for major winter storm
FOX Weather Field Correspondent Katie Byrne: Preparation windows closing in Washington D.C.
Storm now extends 2,000 miles and is impacting 20 states
The massive winter storm is now extending across a 2,000-mile path and it’s impacting 20 states from New Mexico to the East Coast.
Texas electric provider ERCOT warns public of false information and impersonating entities
Record daily snow reports in these states
As a historic winter storm impacts several states, parts of Arkansas, Kansas and Texas have seen record daily snow reports today.
15,000+ flights canceled through Monday
A staggering 15,000 U.S. commercial flights have been canceled by America’s massive winter storm through Monday, with another 8,792 flights delayed. Cancelations and delays are mounting today, data from FlightAware shows over 1,400 cancelations at Dallas (DFW) and over 400 delays at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
National Weather Service says travel conditions are not ideal in St. Louis, MO
Indiana Governor declares State of Emergency
Governor Mike Braun has declared a State of Emergency for Indiana ahead the anticipated arrival of the major winter storm, forecast to bring significant snowfall, extremely cold temperatures and hazardous travel conditions to the state. The emergency declaration brings the state of emergency total to 20 across the US.
More than 50 reports of freezing rain over the past 12 hours across 6 states
Over the past 12 hours, more than 50 reports of freezing rain have been recorded across 6 states, with the majority of the reports for ice accretion of 0.10 inches of more.
Daily records stack up as major winter storm takes hold
Daily records in snow, rain, cold and heat occurred on January 24, 2026 in four locations across the US. The major winter storm dumped 4.9 inches of snow in Topeka, Kansas and record rain fell in New Iberia, Louisiana. Floridians and vacationers in Fort Myers are arguably the winners of today with temperatures clocked at 86 degrees. In Upstate New York, temperatures sunk to -34 degrees for yet another daily record.
Snow emergency declared in Alexandria, Virginia
Snow from winter storm extends across 1,500 miles from New Mexico to West Virginia
Ruidoso, New Mexico, and Beckley, West Virginia, two locations more than 1,500 miles apart, are currently reporting snow from this storm.
Multiple tractor‑trailers jackknifed on I-44 in Missouri
Louisiana power outages skyrocketing as ice coats the state
Thousands of people across northern Louisiana are now without power as freezing rain and ice coat the state. Data from PowerOutage.com shows the number of people without power has skyrocketed this afternoon with more than 50,000 energy customers now without electricity.
President Trump approves Emergency Declarations for 10 states
Wintry mix intensity increasing across West Texas
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the threat for wintry weather across West Texas this afternoon. Right now, radar shows snow and ice becoming more widespread near Lubbock and surrounding areas. That intensity is expected to increase over the coming hours which could make driving dangerous.
Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to dozens of crashes before noon
Georgia Governor deploys 120 Georgia Guard members to ice storm threat zone
MiseryMap shows major travel headaches across America
There’s misery on the map this afternoon thanks to America’s colossal winter storm. Data from FlightAware shows more than 23,000 U.S. flights have been delayed or canceled through Monday.
Kentucky Governor: everyone should avoid travel
FOX Weather viewers share their photos and videos of the storm
Understanding the different types of precipitation
You’ve probably read or heard about freezing rain and sleet this weekend – but what are they? Rain occurs when temperatures are above freezing throughout most of the atmosphere. Rain sometimes even starts off as snow and then melts on the way down if there’s enough warm air in the atmosphere.
Freezing rain = ice. This occurs when rain falls through the atmosphere and freezes immediately on hitting the ground. Ice begins to accrete on just about everything and can make travel treacherous. Just a few hundredths of an inch of ice is enough to make roads slick. Once you get a quarter to half inch of ice building up, you’re talking tree damage and power outages as the weight of the ice pulls down branches and power lines.
Sleet starts with a snowflake. Those snowflakes fall into a layer of warm air sitting above the surface of the earth and start melting. But then they fall into another layer of air that is below freezing and start to refreeze again. These ice pellets bounce when they hit the ground and can be quite loud when there’s a lot of them hitting at once.
FOX Weather is tracking all four types of precipitation falling right now as the extreme winter storm wallops the nation.
NJ Transit suspending all service on Sunday
Semi crashes into TxDOT snow plow in Odessa, Texas
Snowstorm prompts MTA to change Metro-North schedules on Sunday
Hurricane Hunters flying to investigate extreme winter storm
NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters are en route to investigate the massive winter storm and provide vital data that will help improve computer forecast models. A NOAA Gulfstream IV just took off from its base in Lakeland, Florida. It’s flying over the Gulf of Mexico to get a better idea of how the atmosphere is shaping up as warm, moist air fuels America’s winter storm. The data it collects will be fed directly into the powerful supercomputers that produce weather forecast models. The added data has been been proven to increase forecast accuracy.
Northeast preparing for the most snow in years
FOX Weather’s snow forecast remains on track, and that means a whole lot of snow is headed for millions of Americans along Interstate 95. The latest snow forecast from the FOX Forecast Center shows more than a foot of snow is expected to fall throughout the region.
New York is preparing for up to a foot of snow to fall starting late Saturday night and ending on Monday. Philadelphia and Washington are also gearing up for at least a half foot of snow to fall with a mix of sleet at times, too. And Boston is bracing for up to a foot and a half of snow out of this major winter storm.
Virginia Governor says prepare now for power outages
TDOT crews responding to dozens of incidents across Tennessee
Texas State Capitol closing due to extreme winter weather
Georgia Governor directs state employees to work from home Monday
FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel: once-in-a-lifetime winter experience
Thousands without power as freezing rain and ice ramp up
Extreme winter weather is slamming the South and things are only going to get worse tonight. Data from PowerOutage.com shows the number of energy customers without power continues to climb. Nearly 60,000 customers are without electricity right now in Texas and more than 40,000 customers don’t have power in Louisiana.
Crippling ice storm just get going and the worst is yet to come
The FOX Forecast Center says things are about to get much worse across Mississippi as freezing rain kicks into high gear. That freezing rain is expected to continue through the afternoon, tonight, and into Sunday. Significant icing will make travel nearly impossible and could trigger widespread, long-lasting power outages.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Austin, Texas as ice threat increases
The National Weather Service in San Antonio has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Austin, Texas and the surrounding Hill Country. More freezing rain is expected in this area than originally expected, prompting the new warning. The new forecast calls for up to a half inch of ice to accumulate. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous, making travel nearly impossible. This will also increase the threat of power outages due to the weight of the ice on power lines.
Winter storm spawns severe weather threat across Gulf Coast, Deep South
Tracking storms slamming Baton Rouge and New Orleans
While the northern part of Louisiana is dealing with freezing rain and sleet, the southern half is seeing torrential rain and thunderstorms. Radar shows a large cluster of storms inching toward New Orleans at this hour, with Baton Rouge already getting in on the heavy rain and lightning.
Snow intensifying this afternoon around Oklahoma City
Analysis: round two coming for Oklahoma this afternoon
Oklahomans woke up to a couple inches of snow this morning and even more is on the way. Phase 2 of the storm is just beginning across the Sooner State. After a relative lull in the snow over the past few hours, the radar is filling in once again.
Moderate snow is being reported at Will Rodgers Airport in Oklahoma City and in Enid, OK. This comes as large-scale lift in the atmosphere increases over the region as an upper-level low barrels toward the Southwest U.S.
Georgia power crews on standby right now as freezing rain approaches
Analysis: how a snow thump could lead to whiteout conditions in NYC & Philadelphia
New York and Philadelphia are bracing for the most snow they’ve seen in years and it just might come in a hurry. The FOX Forecast Center says extreme “frontogenesis” could create whiteout conditions along Interstate 95 on Sunday.
Frontogenesis is the process by which warm, moist air slams into cold air arctic, resulting in rising air, fueling intense snow rates. This area of frontogensis is expected to slide north along I-95 on Sunday, triggering extreme snow rates of 2-3 inches per hour along the I-95 corridor. Winter weather experts call it a “snow thump” because it hits quick and lays down significant snow in just an hour or two.
It’s this “thump” of snow that is expected to deliver higher totals on Sunday around midday. As the day goes on and that warmer air continues to surge north, the snow may mix with sleet as warmer air moves in aloft, partially melting snowflakes as they fall.
Georgia Governor meets with state agencies ahead of dangerous ice storm
Historic winter storm spanning 2,300+ miles charging east right now
Snow, freezing rain, and sleet are now slicing across the South on a 2,300+ mile journey toward the East Coast. More than 190 million people are under some type of winter weather alert, breaking the record for the most number of U.S. counties simultaneously under a Winter Storm Warning. Stay here throughout the day for the most comprehensive and up-to-the-minute weather news as the storm treks east.
FOX Weather BEAST shows how quickly snow is piling up in Nashville
Little Rock, Arkansas shatters 127-year-old snow record
Freezing rain threat increasing over the Deep South right now
The FOX Forecast Center says the threat of significant ice is on the rise right now. Meteorologists are monitoring an area stretching from northern Mississippi to the southern Appalachians where freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times, is expected to become more widespread throughout the afternoon.
Power outages skyrocketing across Louisiana this afternoon
The number of people without power across Louisiana is increasing rapidly this afternoon. Data from PowerOutage.com shows more than 20,000 customers are now without power, mostly in the northern part of the state. This is a huge jump over the past hour as freezing rain and sleet slam the region.
NEW snow report: 7.5 inches recorded in Porum, Oklahoma
Nashville Police: don’t go out unless absolutely necessary
Road conditions deteriorating across Mississippi as freezing rain and sleet fall
Fort Worth Police: 10 accidents so far in and around the city
Ohio Governor declares State of Emergency
We’re expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared a State of Emergency just as snow and ice approach the state. The proclamation directs state agencies, including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Department of Transportation, to provide additional resources and support to local communities as needed.
Texas DOT shows off “plow choreography” on Interstate 75
100,000 customers now without power across a half dozen states
America’s colossal winter storm is causing big problems for utility crews – and things are only expected to get worse. Right now, data from PowerOutage.com shows more than 100,000 U.S. energy customers are now without power. This as life-threatening cold air sweeps across the nation. Texas is seeing the worst outages right now with heavy snow, freezing rain, and sleet pounding parts of the state.
20,000+ U.S. flights delayed or canceled through Monday
A staggering 20,000 U.S. commercial flights have now either been delayed or canceled by America’s massive winter storm. That number includes more than 13,000 flights have airlines have been forced to cancel, with another 6,918 flights delayed.
Austin Police asking people to not travel unless necessary
Washington Mayor: teams are working to keep people safe
NEW ice report: .75 inch of ice in Hall Summit, Louisiana
North Texas and Oklahoma expected to see more sleet through the afternoon
The FOX Forecast Center says sleet will continue northeast across North Texas into Oklahoma through the afternoon. Sleet of 0.1 to 0.2 inches per hour and some snow rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour are possible within the heavier showers from Northwest Texas into central Oklahoma through the afternoon.
ERCOT Weather Watch in effect today through Tuesday
MISO: conserve energy now due to high demand
The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the regional grid operator in the Midwest, has informed Midwest energy companies, including Ameren, that customers in the region need to conserve electricity until further notice due to high demand and weather conditions.
Power outages top 50,000 across the Lone Star State
With extreme winter weather hammering Texas this morning, power outages are increasing at this hour. More than 50,000 energy customers are now without power, according to PowerOutage.com.
Numerous crashes and slideoffs reported in the South
Emergency responders are working multiple crashes and slideoffs across several states right now. The Tennessee Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 24 in Nashville, Tennessee shows crews working an accident with snow piling up quickly.
New York’s Central Park records coldest morning in nearly 3 years
The FOX Forecast Center says the temperature dropped to a low of 9°F in New York City’s Central Park early Saturday, making it the coldest morning at New York City’s official climate site in nearly 3 years. The last time temperatures dipped below 10° in the park was on February 4, 2023.
And it’s not getting much warmer – wind chill temperatures at this hour remain below zero.
Sleet falls in Texarkana, Arkansas as winter storm wallops the South
Drivers in Pennsylvania created long lines for gas
Ice threat looms over Georgia amid massive storm
NEW snow report: 6.8″ in Mayflower, Arkansas
Analysis: snow in Nashville now, full-blown ice storm later
A look at the pictures out of Nashville, Tennessee may have you thinking that things are okay – it’s just snow. But a big change is coming, and it’s not good.
The FOX Forecast Center is analyzing radar data, specifically Correlation Coefficient, which can help meteorologists discern different types of wintry precipitation. Current radar shows the sleet line (circled area on the map) creeping north. Meteorologists say it will continue to push north through the afternoon, and Nashville will see its snow change to sleet and then very quickly freezing rain thereafter.
Tonight, a full-blown ice storm will hit the city. FOX Weather expects up to 3/4″ of ice. That will be crippling on its own, but to fall on 2-4″ of snow is even worse. Tonight’s freezing rain will freeze instantly on the snow and make it even harder to clear. And the weight of that ice will weigh down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.
President Trump approves emergency declarations for Virginia & South Carolina
Snow quickly blanketing Nashville, Tennessee this morning
Snow is racing eastward this morning and now Nashville, Tennessee is getting in on the massive winter storm. The Weatherstem camera at Vanderbilt University shows the snow starting to add up. While it’s mostly snow now, freezing rain and sleet are expected to mix in later.
Extreme temperatures grip the nation’s Heartland
“I can tell you, this is really a once-in-a-lifetime kind of day where it’s this cold.”
As if the snow and ice weren’t enough, life-threatening cold air has invaded America’s Heartland. FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel is LIVE in Tulsa, Oklahoma right now where the wind chill is -5°F.
Sleet slamming Arkansas and Texas with 5 inches reported in some towns
Philadelphia airport crews ready to clear the runways
TxDOT: stay off the roads unless it’s an emergency
Texas Division of Emergency Management running 24-hour operations
Heavy freezing rain and sleet slamming Shreveport, Louisiana
The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring an area extending from northern Louisiana into southern Arkansas and western Mississippi for intense winter weather. Heavy freezing rain is now falling in this region with some sleet mixing in, too. That freezing rain is triggering treacherous travel conditions along I-20 right now and things will only worsen through the day. That ice is also starting to weigh down trees and power lines, which could create power outages as the day goes on.
17,200+ flights disrupted by historic winter storm
This is not the weekend for air travel. America’s colossal winter storm is wreaking havoc at the airports, triggering thousands of flight delays and cancellations. Since Friday, more than 17,000 U.S. flights have been disrupted. This number includes all flight disruptions through Monday. FlightAware data shows more than 11,000 U.S. flights have been canceled with 6,200+ others delayed.
NEW sleet report: 5″ in Alum Fork, Arkansas
Meteorologist Bayne Froney LIVE in Dallas, Texas where snow is flying
TxDOT: avoid unnecessary travel today
FOX Forecast Center working around the clock to track America’s winter storm
Meteorologists at FOX Weather are working around-the-clock to bring you the most accurate weather news and forecasts. FOX Weather is providing LIVE 24/7 coverage through the storm to help keep you safe and informed.
Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for 43 million Americans
Arctic air has invaded America and millions are feeling the dangerous cold. Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect for 43 million Americans right now, with 136 million under a Cold Weather Advisory.
Boston to get bombed with snow from massive winter storm
Boston is bracing for its biggest snowstorm in years. The FOX Forecast Center is predicting 12-18″ of snow will bury much of Massachusetts through early Monday. Forecasters also say that snow totals could be even higher in some spots.
Up to a foot of snow coming for New York and Philadelphia
FOX Weather’s latest snow forecast is mostly unchanged from Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall across most of the Northeast. Major cities along Interstate 95 including New York and Philadelphia are expected to see nearly a foot of snow through early Monday. Washington will see slightly less snow due to sleet mixing in with the snow, cutting down on totals. But Boston will bear the brunt of the storm with up to 18″ of snow predicted to accumulate.
Sleet, freezing rain threat increasing over North Texas
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring North Texas right now, where an increase in a wintry mix is expected over the coming hours. Sleet is expected to fall with some freezing rain at times, creating dangerous travel conditions throughout the area.
Heavy snow hammering I-40 between Little Rock and Memphis
Conditions are deteriorating quickly across Arkansas as snow slams the region. Radar shows heavy snow now falling along Interstate 40 between Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee. Farther south, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is creeping north, which will further worsen driving conditions.
Vicious blend of harsh winter weather blasting America right now
South Carolina emergency responders coordinating resources ahead of storm
Secretary Sean Duffy: FAA working with airlines throughout the storm
FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel LIVE in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dangerously cold air blasting the Northeast with life-threatening wind chills
Millions of Americans are waking up to frigid temperatures. As if the single-digit air temperatures weren’t enough, stiff winds are making it feel much colder. Wind chills are currently near 0°F in New York and approaching -30°F in Chicago. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur within just 30 minutes to any exposed skin.
Snow stacking up in Memphis, Tennessee with more on the way
Power outages increasing across Texas
Some Texans are waking up without power this morning. Data from PowerOutage.com shows power outages increasing across Northeast Texas, particularly in Delta, Lamar, and Morris Counties. As of now, more than 29,000 customers are without electricity in the Lone Star State.
NEW snow report: 6″ of snow in Little Rock, Arkansas
The FOX Forecast Center just received a new snow report. 6 inches of snow has been recorded in Little Rock, Arkansas since last night.
Dangerous freezing rain icing Arkansas right now
While snow is falling in some parts of Arkansas, other areas are seeing freezing rain. This is rain that falls to the ground and freezes upon hitting the surface due to freezing temperatures. Texarkana, AR is just one of the places expected to see significant icing this weekend due to the winter storm. That ice can build up quickly and turn roads into an ice rink, weighing down trees, and pulling down power lines.
Thousands waking up without power this morning
FOX Weather is closely monitoring power outages as this massive winter storm sweeps across the nation. Right now, PowerOutage.com reports more than 18,000 energy customers are without power in Texas.
Latest snow totals across Kansas
Where the most snow has fallen so far
America’s massive winter storm is still in its early stages and millions of people will see snow and ice in the next two days.
As of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Kansas has seen the most snow so far. 6 inches of snow has already been reported near Hays, KS.
Slow slamming Little Rock, AR this morning
More than 4″ of snow has been reported in and around Little Rock, Arkansas this morning. ARDOT cameras show snow-covered roads in the city and throughout central Arkansas.
Airlines forced to cancel 10,000 flights because of massive storm
It’s not a great weekend for those taking to the skies. America’s colossal winter storm has now forced airlines to cancel more than 10,000 U.S. flights through Monday. If you are planning to fly, double check with your airline to see if your flight is scheduled to takeoff as scheduled. Most of the nation’s major air carriers issued travel waivers ahead of the storm, allowing customers to change their flight without paying a change fee.
Analysis: why OKC is waking up to less snow than expected
Oklahomans are waking up to less snow than expected this morning. Radar estimates only a few inches of snow have fallen overnight in the OKC metro area, less than what was predicted.
The FOX Forecast Center explains suppression is to blame. Frigid air moving in at the surface overwhelmed and suppressed the milder, moist air flowing in above it. This essentially cutoff the firehose of moisture from reaching central Oklahoma.
Forecasters caution that people shouldn’t think it’s over. A second round of heavier snow is expected to hit the Sooner State later tonight into early Sunday. And things will be different this time around with a more classic winter storm setup allowing for heftier snow totals.
Flash flood threat increasing near Houston metro area
While millions of Americans are dealing with the threat of snow and ice, the southern end of this massive storm is producing a different threat: flash flooding. Right now, the FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms that has developed near the Houston metro area. These storms are producing very heavy rain as they approach Houston. Some localized flash flooding could occur as these storms drop up to an inch of rain an hour in some spots.
NWS: high-impact, far-reaching storm underway
I-35 turns snowy through Oklahoma City
Snow is covering the ground this morning in Oklahoma City. An image from OKTRAFFIC.ORG shows snow partially covering I-35 at this hour.
70% of flights at DFW airport canceled this weekend
With Dallas Fort Worth International Airport dealing with dangerous freezing rain and sleet this weekend, airlines have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights. The latest data from FlightAware shows more than 70% of DFW’s schedule has been canceled over the next two days.
14,800+ flights disrupted so far across the U.S.
Big travel trouble for weekend fliers – FlightAware reports more than 14,800 U.S. flights have now been disrupted by the storm. That number includes nearly 10,000 canceled flights and 5,000 others that have been delayed.
18K customers now without power in Texas
Overnight snow and ice have triggered power outages in parts of the Lone Star State. As of 4 a.m. CT Saturday, more than 18,000 customers were without power.
Snow and ice charging east right now
An early morning look at radar shows our winter storm ramping up across the Heartland. Snow is falling from Kansas City to Little Rock, with freezing rain and sleet reported near Dallas. Conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the morning in these areas as snow and ice build up.
Recap of Friday’s live coverage
You can go back and see how the forecast for this winter storm has evolved with our live coverage from Friday.
