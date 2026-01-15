Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado described her meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday as “historic” and “extraordinary.”

“What is happening at this moment is historic, not just for the future of Venezuela, but for the future of freedom in the world,” Machado said.

Machado told US Senators in a separate meeting that the opposition’s focus was to turn “Venezuela into a free and safe country, and into the strongest ally the United States has ever had in this region.”

“We are a deeply pro-American society,” Machado added.

She said that the Trump administration understood the need to rebuild institutions, protect human rights and free speech and for a “new, genuine electoral process” to encourage Venezuelans to return to their country.

“I have insisted – and I will continue to insist – that Venezuela has a president-elect, and I am very proud to work alongside him,” Machado said, speaking of opposition candidate Edmundo González.

While the US has previously recognized González as the president-elect following Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election, the country is currently being run by acting president Delcy Rodríguez – who was Nicolas Maduro’s deputy before his capture by the United States. Trump has previously indicated he does not think Machado has enough respect within Venezuela to govern – and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said as the meeting was getting underway that he had not changed his view.

“When Venezuela is free, millions of Venezuelans will return of their own free will,” the opposition leader said.

She added that Trump was very concerned about the “safety of Venezuelan people” and “the children who are not going to school because teachers earn barely one dollar a day.”

Machado did not provide details on any specific agreements or next steps discussed during the meeting.