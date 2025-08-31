NEED TO KNOW Luis Guzmán is going viral over his answer in a recent Hot Ones Versus interview

The Wednesday star appeared alongside his costars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Georgie Farmer on the YouTube series and was asked to describe some of his past collaborators with just one word

His answer for Jennifer Lopez, whom he worked alongside on Out of Sight in 1998, has attracted a lot of attention

Luis Guzmán had some thoughts about some of the major stars he’s previously worked with.

Guzmán, who plays the Addams family patriarch in Wednesday, stopped by Hot Ones Versus with some of his Netflix costars — Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Georgie Farmer — and during one part of the challenge, Myers asked him for “one word that best describes” some of his previous collaborators.

She first listed Adam Sandler, whom Guzmán first worked with on Anger Management in 2003. “Amazing,” was his response.

Catherine Zeta Jones, who plays his wife on Wednesday, was next, and the word he picked was “bellisima.”

Myers then named Guzmán’s Out of Sight costar Jennifer Lopez, and he simply said, “OK.” (The 1998 film also starred George Clooney and Don Cheadle.)

His description of Lopez earned some awkward laughs from the rest of the cast, Myers and Ortega included, while Sunday was wide-eyed and seemingly shocked by the answer.

Myers quickly moved on to ask about one more costar: Ortega. “Prodigy,” is how Guzmán, 69, described the young actress.

“Aw, I love you,” she told him, and he mouthed the same message back to her.

Luis Guzman at the premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty



The cast then moved on to another round and continued with their Hot Ones Versus appearance.

Guzmán’s storyline is expanded in season 2 of Wednesday, as is Zeta Jones’ own role.

“You find out more about his fathering. I do have a whole segment with my son (Isaac Ordonez) this season,” he told the L.A. Times. “And you just see how I navigate my life as a father in all the different circumstances that we come across.”

For Ortega, 22, having Guzmán and Zeta Jones on set has been “incredibly beneficial” and a “wonderful education,” she told the outlet.

Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday.

Jonathan Hession/Netflix



“They’ve had such extensive careers and have done all sorts of genres, so they’re very malleable performers,” she said.

“They’re just so excellent as the characters and so funny together. And who doesn’t want to see Gomez and Morticia all over each other? That’s half the point of the series in general.”

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and part 2 premieres Sept. 3.