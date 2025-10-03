Mac Jones was dressed like he just rewatched The Dark Knight ahead of Thursday’s NFC West divisional clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was captured walking into the building wearing a half-black and half-red suit jacket, which is reminiscent of the same attire worn by the character Harvey Dent. Jones is set to make his third consecutive start for a 49ers team that has been playing without their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy.

The team has won back-to-back games over the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints with Jones under center. We’ll see if Jones’ on-field play makes as much noise as his outfit in a tough road matchup against the Rams.

Jones, a former Patriots first-round draft pick, was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. He then went on to sign a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2025.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was rumored to be interested in drafting him back in 2021. So it’s a full-circle moment that the two still ended up together in San Francisco. All eyes will be on Jones to see if he becomes a hero or a villain for the 49ers.

