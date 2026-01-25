Man dead after house fire in Dexter

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) – Officials said a man has died following a house fire in Dexter Friday night.
The fire happened at a two-story home on Grove Street around 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home.
Fire crews were advised that one person had escaped the fire, but that a second person was still inside the home and unaccounted for.
Officials with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a man was found dead on the second floor.
We’re told the fire started in the kitchen and appears to be cooking-related.
The investigation remains ongoing as fire investigators continue to examine the scene and interview witnesses in the coming days.
The body will be taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where formal identification will be made.
The Dexter Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Dover-Foxcroft, Corinna, Newport, Sangerville, and Garland Fire Departments
