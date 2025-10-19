Paul Scholes has said that Manchester United trio Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Casemiro can no longer cope with the demands of the Premier League.

All three players are among the more experienced players in Ruben Amorim’s squad and have been regulars under the Portuguese tactician at the start of the season.

Shaw, who came in for stinging criticism from fellow Man Utd legend Roy Keane after the Manchester derby loss last month, has started every Premier League game so far, while Casemiro has missed just one game because of suspension.

Maguire has featured in all but one of Man United’s eight games across all competitions, though only three have come as a starter.

The central defender is reportedly in contract talks to extend his stay at Old Trafford but comments from Scholes would suggest the club are making a mistake because Maguire along with Shaw and Casemiro have “dropped to a level” that is below what’s required in the Premier League.

In an interview with The Times, the Man United legend said: “Shaw, Maguire, Casemiro, they’ve all been great players but they’re at a stage of their career now where you get found out in the Premier League if you’re not physically good enough.

“Their bodies are not athletic enough, they’re not strong enough, they’re not quick enough. They’ve dropped to a level where they can’t cope with what’s needed in the Premier League.

“Every player in the Premier League is an absolute machine. They’ve got five per cent body fat, they can run, they’re strong, they can head it.

“Manchester United are carrying two or three players that are just not capable of living with it.”

Harry Maguire is reportedly in line for a new Manchester United contract (AFP via Getty Images)

Man Utd travel to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday looking to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Amorim.

Casemiro is expected to start in central midfield at Anfield but Scholes believes United were “sucked” into signing the Brazilian for £70million from Real Madrid three years ago.

“We got sucked into that one, and there’s been quite a few like that,” Scholes added.