Margot Robbie Gives Naked Dressing The Emily Brontë Treatment

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be aware of Emerald Fennell’s forthcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. What with its Charli xcx soundtrack and historically inaccurate latex costumes, Emily Brontë purists may opt to swerve a Valentine’s weekend viewing slot.
But for those who are not clutching their pearls or foaming at the mouth over Fennell’s interpretation of the original text, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s steamy take on the classic promises to deliver a whole host of method-dressing press tour looks for hungry audiences to obsess over. Kicking off proceedings yesterday, Margot appeared in a baroque-meets-IG-baddie take on the naked dress: a lacy McQueen number from spring 2026 that would have 18th-century ladies reaching for their smelling salts.
Paired with don’t-talk-to-me A-lister sunglasses and strappy sandals (also recently seen on Rosalía, who wore the spring 2003 McQueen rosary heels for Lux promotion), the look was a million miles from Kate Bush’s wailing Cathy banging at the window in weather-beaten rags. Confirming that Robbie’s take on the Brontë heroine will be more Bridgerton-style bodice ripper, the actress also stepped out in a teeny-tiny Roberto Cavalli minidress, paired with Louboutins: the obvious choice of footwear for navigating the Yorkshire moors.