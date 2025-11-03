Gabe Kapler was elevated to general manager of the Miami Marlins on Monday.
Kapler joined the organization as assistant general manager in December 2023. He previously served as the San Francisco Giants’ manager for four seasons, compiling a 295-248 record from 2020 to 2023. He was named manager of the year after San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the National League West title in 2021.
Kapler was dismissed with a few days remaining in the 2023 season, when the team was 78-81. Kapler also managed the Philadelphia Phillies, going 161-163 from 2018 to 2019.
Under Marlins president Peter Bendix, Kapler has been focused on player development and supporting the front-office strategy.
Kapler, 50, played parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues, crossing paths with Bendix when he spent two seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Rays. Kapler also served as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ director of player development from 2015 to 2017.
