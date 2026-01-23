'Matlock,' 'NCIS' 'Tracker,' 'Georgie & Mandy' Renewed at CBS

CBS is renewing 10 current series for the 2026-2027 broadcast season.
The renewed shows are: “Tracker” (renewed for Season 4), “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” (renewed for Season 3), “Matlock” (renewed for Season 3), “Elsbeth” (renewed for Season 4), “Fire Country” (renewed for Season 5), “NCIS” (renewed for Season 24), “NCIS: Origins” (renewed for Season 3), “NCIS: Sydney” (renewed for Season 4), “Survivor” (renewed for Season 51 ahead of Season 50 premiere), and “The Amazing Race” (renewed for Season 39).
This brings the total number of CBS series ordered for the 2026-2027 season to 16. These renewals join CBS’ previous new season pickups for the “Blue Bloods” spinoff “Boston Blue,” the “Fire Country” spinoff “Sheriff Country,” the Dick Wolf procedural “FBI,” and the hit ensemble comedy “Ghosts,” which was renewed for through Season 6 last year.
CBS also has the new legal drama “Cupertino” starring Mike Colter and hailing from Robert & Michelle King on deck for next season, while “Criminal Minds” alum Matthew Gray Gubler will star in the procedural series “Einstein” next season as well. The latter show was meant to debut during the 2025-2026 season, but was delayed to 2026-2027 back in April 2025.
With these renewals, the only ongoing CBS shows awaiting word on new seasons are the medical drama “Watson” starring Morris Chestnut and the single-cam freshman comedy “DMV.” As previously reported, the multi-cam comedy “The Neighborhood” is ending after its current season. More orders and renewals are anticipated to come at a later date.
The new “FBI” series, “CIA,” is due to premiere Feb. 23, while the “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals” starring Luke Grimes hits screens on March 1.
CBS is also prepping two comedy pilots for possible contention next season — the vampire comedy “Eternally Yours” from the duo behind “Ghosts,” and the period comedy “Regency” from Tara Hernandez.