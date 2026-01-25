Max Christie is proving he fits with Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks

When Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis were traded for each other in the most shocking and controversial deal in NBA history, there was (understandably) little focus on the others included in the six-player, three-team deal. Sure, fan favorite Maxi Kleber and salary filler Markieff Morris were headed to Los Angeles, but Mavericks fans had other things on their mind. Along with the oft-injured and past-his-prime Davis, Dallas netted just one first-round pick for Doncic’s services. Apart from that, the only other asset Dallas received for the most talented player in franchise history was a young flyer, a throw-in guard named Max Christie. Many in Dallas couldn’t have picked him out of a lineup.
Since that fateful night almost a year ago, Christie has done everything in his power to endear himself to the beleaguered Maverick faithful. Unlike Davis, he’s played in nearly every game for Dallas. Christie got to work right away after arriving, scoring 15 points or more in each of his first six games post-trade. Though he cooled down to end the season, there were plenty of flashes to indicate that he could be an intriguing piece for the future.
This season, Max Christie is in the midst of a meaningful leap. On a Mavericks team woefully devoid of 3-point shooting, he’s been a godsend. Christie is shooting 45.9% from deep on 5.5 attempts per game. That percentage is sixth in the NBA and first among players with at least 200 3-point attempts. He’s been a spot-up marksman, shooting 47.7% on 172 total attempts (per Synergy Sports). And Christie has even mixed in 47 pull-up threes, hitting a perfectly respectable 38.3% on those. Coach Jason Kidd praised Christie’s growth while encouraging him to shoot even more, a great vote of confidence for a player who’s become essential to the Mavericks’ success. Christie has established himself as one of the premier shooters in the league, and that alone, coupled with his 22-year-old youth, would make him a player worth hanging onto.
But Christie has taken big steps in other areas of his game, too. When you shoot the ball like Christie has this season, you become a fixture on opposing teams’ scouting reports. Defenses see Christie’s three-point percentage and want to run him off the line and force him to put the ball on the floor. And to his credit, Christie has responded well to this.
Attacking closeouts is an essential counter for great shooters, and Christie looks comfortable doing so. The pull-up middy has been a weapon for him in these situations, as Christie is shooting a sparkling 52% on pull-up two-pointers this year. When he’s not finding the midrange, he’s attacking the basket and putting more pressure on the defense.
And, most importantly, there have been signs that indicate growth for Christie beyond great shooting. Among all NBA players with at least 50 possessions as a pick-and-roll ball handler, Christie ranks first in both points per possession (1.23, per NBA.com) and effective field goal percentage (65.1%). Though Christie barely meets this arbitrary threshold with 53 possessions, and it’s an admittedly small sample size (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league with 354 such possessions), it’s still impressive. Since December 1st, Christie has taken the pick-and-roll creation to a new level, averaging 1.50 PPP on 18-28 shooting from the field (75% eFG, per Synergy). For a guy who doesn’t have the ball in his hands a lot, he’s made the most of his opportunities in creating for himself.
Where Christie really thrives is in transition. Among all players with at least 80 transition possessions, Christie ranks first in PPP (1.52, per NBA.com) and second in eFG% (78.5%). Christie sprints down the floor off misses, turnovers, and even makes, constantly looking for the ball and making good decisions when he gets it. He leverages his above-average athleticism to beat defenders down the court and finish at the rim. Watching Christie and Flagg run the break together has been a joy, and their transition dominance is a big reason why the Mavericks are second in the NBA in fastbreak points per game.
Despite all these improvements on offense, there’s still meat on the bone with Christie’s game, especially in the halfcourt. Christie is 10-of-13 from the floor off cuts (per Synergy), so Kidd would be very wise to draw things up to get Christie moving around off-ball and wreaking havoc more often. Christie also needs more pick-and-roll reps, both as a ball handler and screener; he’s posting a sparkling 1.39 PPP as a screener in just 18 total possessions (per NBA.com). And though Christie is great in the restricted area (68% FG), he’s been poor in the paint outside the restricted area (36.7% FG). He desperately needs to add a consistent floater and tack on some strength to fight through contact. Christie’s playmaking also leaves a bit to be desired, but that’s okay for an off-guard who shoots it like he does.
Defensively, Christie is a bit tougher to evaluate. He has very good size and athleticism for a guard, and generally does a good job with screen navigation. His motor on the defensive end is strong, and his plus wingspan allows him to generate some deflections and wall off drives. The Mavericks have been marginally better defensively with Christie off the floor, but given the injuries and roster context of this season, that can mostly be taken with a grain of salt. While I don’t believe Christie will ever be a defensive stalwart or generate crazy steal and block numbers, he’s got the physical tools, motor, and basketball IQ to perform solidly on that end.
As the Mavericks look to build their team of the future around Cooper Flagg, it’s important to roster young, cost-controlled players on a similar timeline as their 19-year-old phenom. At age 22, Christie is showing the kind of improvement and impact that demands prioritization. A 6’5” guard with legitimate 3-point shooting, plus athleticism, defensive potential, and pick-and-roll creation chops is the perfect kind of player to deploy next to Flagg. Max Christie might not ever sniff an All-Star team or win any awards, but if he continues on his current trajectory, he’ll be a positive starter in this league for a long time. The Mavericks need as many of those guys as they can get.