The newest Happy Meal collaboration at McDonald’s is one you won’t want to miss.

On Thursday, the fast food chain revealed that starting next week, Happy Meals will feature an exclusive collaboration with Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles and Hello Kitty.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Hello Kitty and Friends Happy Meal will feature 12 figurines, described as “a wild fusion of your favorite TMNT heroes and the Hello Kitty crew,” according to a McDonald’s press release.

Image for upcoming Teenage mutant Ninja Turtles x Hello Kitty® and Friends Happy Meal collab. McDonald’s

“Each Happy Meal features: one figurine and a character card revealing their unique skills and story,” the press release states. “Think Donatello with a dash of Cinnamoroll, or Kuromi rocking Michelangelo’s fierce attitude.”

The collection is only around for a limited-time, and McDonald’s says it’s a “must-have for fans of all ages.”

An image for the upcoming collab showcases the adorable figurines alongside a Happy Meal box, which features a split image of Hello Kitty and Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The new Happy Meal collab launches Aug. 12, 2025.