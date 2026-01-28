The South Korean dating series Single’s Inferno is back for a fifth season on Netflix – check out the new cast for the show below.

Single’s Inferno follows a group of singles as they live together on a remote island dubbed the ‘Inferno’, where they try to find love while keeping their personal details hidden from one another.

The only way to make it off the island and get themselves to ‘Paradise’, which is characterised by luxurious hotel suites, is to find romance by pairing themselves with another contestant. Cast members are not allowed to share personal details such as their ages and occupations with one another until they have been successful in pairing up.

The show is back for its fifth season, with the first four episodes having premiered on Netflix earlier this week (January 20). Three more arrive on January 27, and the 12-episode run will finish on February 10.

Meet the cast of Single’s Inferno season five

Kim Go-eun

A 26-year-old model with experience with big name fashion brands, she won the Miss Korea pageant in 2022 and is the daughter of the former South Korean international footballer Kim Hyun-soo. She has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with BIGBANG member G-Dragon.

Describing herself, she has said: “I may look cold on the outside, but once you get to know me, you’ll see that I’m cure and warm-hearted.”

Kim Min-gee

Known as the ‘goddess of the track’, she is a professional 400 metre runner who won Korea’s National Sports Festival for four years. She has said she will “try to hide” that she will be a superior athlete to most of the male contestants.

She is also a veteran of other reality shows, including King Of Masked Singer, Shooting Stars and King Of Survival: Tribal War.

Ham Ye-jin

Ham works as a freelance announcer for various news stations in South Korea and is a successful live event host.

She describes herself as “quirky and honest” and has said her flirting strategy is to “just look people in the eye when I talk to them, and everything just works out”.

Choi Mina Sue

Choi has lived in South Korea and Canada and is currently a communications student at the University of Illinois. In 2022, she became the first Korean woman to win one of the Big Four beauty pageants when she won the Miss Earth competition.

She has previously appeared in Battle For Tenancy: Penthouse and is a fan of “high-energy sports” such as scuba diving.

Lee Joo-young

A self-described “smart cookie” with a “bubbly personality”, Lee is a craft designer who specialises in resin vases and pressed-flower resin pieces.

She has held multiple artistic exhibitions of her work, having been studying home decor and furniture design since her time at college.

Park Hee-sun

She is a former cheerleader with a passion for dancing and an enthusiastic approach to life. She says she has “never really fallen head over heels for a guy”.

Song Seung-il

Song leads advertising and brand consultations at a fashion marketing company and is one of the youngest of this season’s cast at the age of 25.

He has said that he “hates losing”, and that he “can’t even sleep at night” when it happens. An enthusiastic jiujitsu performer, he has also said he does not fall for people easily.

Youn Hyun-jae

He is a practitioner of the Korean martial art kundo and has said he joined the cast of the show because he wants to feel “butterflies in his stomach”.

Asked what his ideal type of woman would be, he said he admires the “pure and innocent look”, and he would “pursue her until the end”.

Woo Sung-min

Woo, 30, is a professional optician who has already taken over his family business and now runs hos own optical shop.

He has said he is interested in “relaxed, easygoing relationships, like those between good friends” and he is looking for someone who “gives off the same vibe” as him.

Kim Jae-jin

Kim is a professional dancer and dance teacher who specialised in modern dance when he was in college.

He has said he has “surprising charm”, adding: “I promise to spend every moment with honest and sincerity here”.

Shin Hyeon-woo

Shin has said he believes in fate, telling the audience: “I look forward to meeting someone I’m meant to be with here on Single’s Inferno.”

Lim Su-been

At just 24, Lim is one of the youngest contestants and works as a model. He was formerly a pitcher in baseball for 10 years but was forced to abandon that career due to a shoulder injury.

He has said he is looking for someone to “steal his heart instantly” and has said people have likened him to having “golden retriever energy”.

Lee Sung-hun

He lives in New York City and also goes by the name Samuel Lee. He is comfortable speaking English and has said he is attracted to people with “warmth, confidence and hidden charm” with “cat-like” looks.