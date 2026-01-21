Metro Detroit Forecast: Snowy Wednesday morning commute

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southeastern Michigan until 1:00 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory will run through midday. Temperatures will be warmer, but it only lasts for one day. Snow returns in the early morning, with the steadiest snow likely from 5-11 a.m. Snowfall will be heaviest between I-94 and I-69, where 2″-3″ and a few higher amounts near 4″ are expected. Areas south of I-94 and north of I-69 can expect 1″-2″. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow travel Wednesday, especially during the morning drive. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Snow showers continue tonight and possibly a few thru Thursday – with an additional snowfall up to 1″ – 2″.

For Friday through the weekend, a significant shot of arctic air is expected to settle into Southeast Michigan. Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to be very cold in the single digits (around 8° – 9 °) with overnight lows dipping below zero — potentially well below zero Friday night and wind chills that could fall around -15 ° early in the morning. It’s the coldest air of the season so far and could stick around through the weekend.

Temperatures drop starting tomorrow with highs in the teens, then into the single digits Friday and Saturday. Our coldest temperatures will be Saturday morning with air temperatures starting -5° to -10°. Wind chills will be near -20°. This will be the coldest air we’ve seen since January 31, 2019 when we reached -14°.

Snow chances will continue too: lake-effect snow showers may spin up Saturday and Sunday and another accumulating snow event is possible Sunday night into early next week. Expect mostly cloudy, brutally cold conditions with occasional bursts of snow through the weekend before a slight moderation early next week.

Today: Snow through midday with totals of 1″-3″ in most areas. A few spots in Oakland and Livingston counties could reach 4″. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 20s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with steady or falling temps in the 20s. There will be a slight snow shower chance. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

