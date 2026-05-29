Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

What Happened?

Shares of technology giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) jumped 3.3% in the afternoon session after Snowflake’s impressive Q1 results provided clearer evidence that the “SaaSpocalypse”, a rolling selloff that had erased approximately $2 trillion from software market values since late 2025 on fears that AI would make subscription software obsolete, had been overstated for platforms sitting at the centre of AI workflows.

Snowflake’s declaration that enterprise AI demand has reached a “clear inflection point” is the primary sector catalyst, directly addressing the central question weighing on Microsoft all year: whether its $190 billion AI infrastructure spending commitment is chasing real enterprise demand or getting ahead of it.

Three additional catalysts helped the SNOW tailwind. Microsoft recently announced a $1 billion partnership with EY to accelerate enterprise AI deployment, adding a major consulting channel for Azure AI and Copilot adoption. Reports emerged that Microsoft would unveil a new in-house AI coding model at its Build conference on June 2–3, addressing investor concern that it had ceded the AI coding market to Anthropic and others. And Pershing Square (Bill Ackman’s firm) disclosed a major stake in Microsoft, adding institutional conviction to the thesis.

After the initial pop, the shares cooled down to $426.32, up 3.3% from the previous close.

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What Is The Market Telling Us

Microsoft’s shares are not very volatile and have only had 1 move greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, today’s move indicates the market considers this news meaningful, although it might not be something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

The previous big move we wrote about was 13 days ago when the stock gained 3.8% on the news that reports revealed billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square fund established a new stake in the company, alongside a series of analyst upgrades.

Ackman cited a ‘highly compelling valuation’ following a recent pullback as a key reason for the investment, expressing confidence in Microsoft’s long-term growth in AI and cloud computing.

The positive sentiment was reinforced by multiple analysts. Wedbush raised its price objective to $575, viewing a renegotiated commercial agreement with OpenAI as a net positive. TD Cowen also reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting expected acceleration in Azure’s growth. Adding to the news, Microsoft announced it was in advanced talks to acquire Inception, a Stanford University AI spin-off, and unveiled a new AI-powered cyber defense system.