Mamdani fires NYC Sheriff Miranda, replaces him with known NYPD critic

Mayor Zohran Mamdani fired NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda and replaced him with retired NYPD Lieutenant Edwin Raymond, multiple sources said on Thursday.

Raymond, who was with the NYPD for 15 years, wrote a book called “An Inconvenient Cop: My Fight to Change Policing in America,” in which he detailed his experience in the country’s largest police department.

The new sheriff, who retired from the NYPD in 2023, served as commanding officer of Brooklyn North Community Affairs and as a platoon commander in the 81st and 83rd Precincts. He served for 8 years as a police officer in Transit District 32 and the 77th Precinct. He was later promoted to sergeant and lieutenant before retiring from the force in 2023.

“Edwin Raymond represents the kind of public servant New Yorkers deserve: principled, courageous and deeply committed to justice,” Mamdani said. “Throughout his career, he has fought to build a public safety system rooted in effectiveness, accountability and public trust.”

Most recently, Raymond served as the nation’s first social justice liaison in the Office of the New York State Attorney General.

“Edwin understands that true safety comes when government earns the confidence of the people it serves, and I am proud to welcome him to our administration as Sheriff of the City of New York,” the mayor said.

According to multiple reports, Raymond sued the NYPD in 2015 because he said the department pressured officers to meet quotas in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods.

He is also a recipient of the NAACP’s Courage Under Fire Award.