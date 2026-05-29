Trump can’t rename Kennedy Center, judge rules

The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on May 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Al Drago | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A federal judge on Friday barred President Donald Trump from adding his name to that of the Kennedy Center, as he did in late December, saying that only Congress has the authority to make such a change.
Judge Christopher Cooper also temporarily blocked the Washington, D.C., cultural landmark from being closed for two years for renovations at the behest of Trump.
Cooper, in his ruling, said the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees did not balance its obligations to the center in deciding to shutter for renovations.
But the board might be able to close for that purpose “after independently balancing its multiple obligations to the Center in a prudent fashion,” the judge wrote in the decision in U.S. District Court in Washington.
The Kennedy Center’s board in December voted to rename the institution the “Trump Kennedy Center,” 10 months after Trump removed several trustees from the board and appointed himself as a trustee. The center’s facade was changed to reflect the decision, as were other signs around the facility.
Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and ex officio member of the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees, sued Trump to block that action, and to block her from having her voting rights stripped by the board in May 2025.
“Representative Beatty is entitled to summary judgment on the renaming issue,” Cooper wrote Friday.
“The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President [John] Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so,” the judge wrote.
“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”
Cooper also ordered that Beatty have her voting rights restored as an ex officio trustee.
“The Center’s organic statute makes no distinction between the powers of general and ex officio trustees,” Cooper wrote.
“Nothing in the statute permits the Board to discriminate categorically between the two as to fundamental trustee rights,” the judge wrote.
“And stripping ex officio trustees of their voting rights runs afoul of common-law trust principles incorporated into the statute, principles which presumptively place trustees on equal footing when it comes to participating in the trust’s administration.”
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Source link
More: https://theglobaltrack.com/
https://corinthiames.com.br/