The one and only Steph Curry is meant to be a Warrior a life.

Which is why general manager Mike Dunleavy can’t picture a universe where No. 30 doesn’t hang his jersey up as a member of Golden State.

“Of course. I think that’s where everything’s tracking,” Dunleavy told Sirius XM on Sunday. “You never know, but [I] can’t imagine a scenario where he doesn’t. It’s about all he’s done, all the records he’s set, the championships he’s won. It’s just the right thing for him to finish his career here, and I think he’s focused on that.”

Curry has done all of his work in the Bay.

Since Golden State selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has earned 11 All-Star nods, 11 All-NBA team, four championships, two MVP awards and a spot on the league’s 75th anniversary team.

It truly wouldn’t make sense for the 17-year Warriors veteran to end his storied career with any other team.

But before the conversation even reaches that point … Dunleavy doesn’t even want to think about a Curry-less future for the Warriors organization.

“I kind of hope it’s a lot further down the road than we think,” Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy speaks on behalf of Dub Nation when saying he hopes Curry’s Golden State tenure ends later rather than sooner.

Not only is Curry one of the best basketball players of all time, but the 37-year-old is the face of the organization and likely all of Bay Area sports. A change in the region’s ecosystem would arrive upon Curry’s retirement.

For now, Dunleavy is focused on helping Golden State contend for a fifth title during the Curry Era, rather than crafting and managing a timeline where the greatest shooter isn’t around.

