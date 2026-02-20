Millionaire Asos founder, 58, plunges to his death from 17th floor in mysterious balcony fall in Thailand

THE co-founder of online fashion giant Asos has died in a mysterious balcony fall in Thailand. 

Multi-millionaire retail entrepreneur Quentin Griffiths, 58, plunged from his 17th floor condo. 

Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of ASOS, seen here in 2006, has died after plunging from the 17th floor of his condo in Thailand, in a mysterious balcony fallCredit: Times Newspapers Ltd
The building from which Griffiths plunged to his deathCredit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Police did not find any sign of a disturbance inside the apartment but have not ruled out foul play until more tests on his body. 

It follows a bitter row with his Thai ex-wife after she accused him of stealing £500,000 from the company they ran together. 

He was arrested last year and quizzed by detectives when she claimed he had forged documents to sell land and shares in the firm without her knowledge. 

Griffiths insisted he was innocent and was released after questioning. The probe was ongoing. 

LAST WARNING

Trump gives 10-day ultimatum to Iran & warns of ‘bad things’ without nuke deal


CRASH TRAGEDY

At least four killed and 31 injured in bus crash after ‘driver lost control’

His exact cause of death will not be established until a full post-mortem, which could take months.

Police and paramedics discovered him on the ground below his balcony in Pattaya

A source close to his family said: “It’s a real mystery. The phrase ‘suspicious circumstances’ has been used but we just don’t know yet.” 

Griffiths made a fortune after helping to launch Asos in 2000. 

It grew into a £3billion global phenomenon, with the Princess of Wales and Michelle Obama both wearing its own-label designs. 

Ex-advertising exec Griffiths quit as marketing director after four years but made £15million from share sales in 2010 and had another stock windfall in 2013. 

The dad of three moved to Thailand in around 2007 and, after divorcing his first wife, married a Thai woman. They had a son and daughter but split a few years ago. 

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.” 

Police found no sign of a disturbance in the apartment but have not ruled out foul playCredit: Times Newspapers Ltd
Griffiths made a fortune after helping to launch Asos in 2000Credit: Reuters

Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/