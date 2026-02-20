Millionaire Asos founder, 58, plunges to his death from 17th floor in mysterious balcony fall in Thailand

THE co-founder of online fashion giant Asos has died in a mysterious balcony fall in Thailand.
Multi-millionaire retail entrepreneur Quentin Griffiths, 58, plunged from his 17th floor condo.
Police did not find any sign of a disturbance inside the apartment but have not ruled out foul play until more tests on his body.
It follows a bitter row with his Thai ex-wife after she accused him of stealing £500,000 from the company they ran together.
He was arrested last year and quizzed by detectives when she claimed he had forged documents to sell land and shares in the firm without her knowledge.
Griffiths insisted he was innocent and was released after questioning. The probe was ongoing.
His exact cause of death will not be established until a full post-mortem, which could take months.
Police and paramedics discovered him on the ground below his balcony in Pattaya.
A source close to his family said: “It’s a real mystery. The phrase ‘suspicious circumstances’ has been used but we just don’t know yet.”
Griffiths made a fortune after helping to launch Asos in 2000.
It grew into a £3billion global phenomenon, with the Princess of Wales and Michelle Obama both wearing its own-label designs.
Ex-advertising exec Griffiths quit as marketing director after four years but made £15million from share sales in 2010 and had another stock windfall in 2013.
The dad of three moved to Thailand in around 2007 and, after divorcing his first wife, married a Thai woman. They had a son and daughter but split a few years ago.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”
