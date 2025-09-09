Giannis Antetokounmpo gets introspective in discussing 20,000 points Giannis Antetokounmpo got introspective after he reached 20,000 career points. Provided by Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to lead Greece past Israel in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.

Greece has advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 record in Group C.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the Greek national team by his brothers, Kostas and Thanasis.

Greece, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37 points, defeated Israel Sept. 7 in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament. Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star, shot 18-of-23 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.

That means that with a 4-1 record, Greece is tied with Italy for first place in Group C and has reached the quarterfinals. Greece is on a quest to win another EuroBasket crown following championship titles in 1987 and 2005.

It has been a family affair in this tournament with Kostas Antetokounmpo adding 4 points and 5 rebounds in the recent win; Thanasis Antetokounmpo also played 6 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has received lengthy praise – as well as a few questions apparently – as to how his NBA style would translate to FIBA’s tighter court and distinct rules, according to Greek City Times:

“Antetokounmpo has silenced critics, leading Greece with unmatched intensity. His teammate, Tyler Dorsey, summed up playing alongside the Milwaukee Bucks superstar in one word: ‘Dominant.’”

The tournament, in Riga, Latvia, resumes for Greece against Lithuania at 1 p.m. CST, Sept. 9.

Giannis has now scored 25-plus points for 10 straight EuroBasket games.

EuroBasket play began Aug. 27 and has hosted 24 nations. It will conclude Sept. 14 with the championship and it has featured numerous NBA stars. Luka Doncic leads all EuroBasket scorers with an average of 34 points per game, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has the second highest average at 30 ppg.