Actor Molly Ringwald condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for “brutalizing people” after the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.
“There’s something horrible, horrible going on in our country right now. And we have one of the greatest countries — had one of the greatest countries in the world, and I’ve always been so proud to be an American, but right now, this is a fascist government,” Ringwald said in a video released Tuesday.
“It’s not becoming a fascist government, it is a fascist government. And ICE is brutalizing people,” she added.
Ringwald’s remarks fall in line with lawmakers, demonstrators and other celebrities who have denounced the behavior of federal immigration officers after a viral video showed Pretti helping a woman up from the ground before he was pepper-sprayed and fatally shot on Saturday. A Border Patrol agent and a Customs and Border Protection officer fired their weapons in the shooting, according to Reuters.
In the video, she said, “I feel like I can’t stay silent, and neither should you.”
Martha Stewart recently echoed her concerns, writing, “I am disheartened and sad each and every day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered, that we are told immigrants, which most of us are or descended from are unwelcome, that we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations and that we can be attacked and even killed by Federal troops,” in a Monday social media post.
Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and Mark Ruffalo also have posted about the shooting.
Ruffalo said in a post on Bluesky that Pretti’s shooting was a “cold blooded murder in the streets of the USA by an occupying military gang, creating havoc. We have fought wars in other countries for less than this.”
