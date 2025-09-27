Shohei Ohtani has led the way in MLB jersey sales for a third straight season as he vies for a third straight MVP Award.
Most popular Nike MLB jerseys since Opening Day
Based on sales from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com
The Dodgers’ two-way superstar and NL MVP frontrunner becomes the fourth player to wear the most popular jersey for three years in a row, joining teammate Mookie Betts (2020-22), Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (2017-19) and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (2010-12).
Meanwhile, Judge, a leading candidate for MVP in the AL, is owner of the second-most popular jersey based on sales from the Fanatics network of sites since Opening Day.
In addition to Ohtani, the World Series champion Dodgers have a heavy presence among the most popular jerseys, with slugger Freddie Freeman (No. 3) and Betts (No. 4) helping round out the Top 5 ahead of Mets star Francisco Lindor (No. 5). Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw, who will retire after the season, came in at No. 12.
Other names in the Top 20 include the Mets’ Juan Soto (No. 6), the Phillies’ Bryce Harper (No. 8), the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (No. 10), the Mets’ Pete Alonso (No. 17), the Pirates’ Paul Skenes (No. 18) and MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh of the Mariners (No. 20).