In the ASB Classic quarterfinals on Thursday, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard faces Jakub Mensik.
Mensik is favored (-160) to get to the semifinals compared to the underdog Mpetshi Perricard (+125).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Wednesday at 10:36 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Jakub Mensik matchup info
- Tournament: ASB Classic
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, January 15
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the Tennis Channel and more sports on Fubo!
Mpetshi Perricard vs. Mensik Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Mpetshi Perricard has a 61.5% to win.
Mpetshi Perricard vs. Mensik Betting Odds
- Mpetshi Perricard’s odds to win match: +125
- Mensik’s odds to win match: -160
- Mpetshi Perricard’s odds to win tournament: +500
- Mensik’s odds to win tournament: +350
Mpetshi Perricard vs. Mensik matchup performance & stats
- In 17 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Mpetshi Perricard has gone 16-16.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Mpetshi Perricard has won 84.7% of his service games and 14.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts over the past year, Mpetshi Perricard has converted 31 of 100 break points (31.0%).
- In his previous tournament, the Brisbane International Presented by Evie, Mpetshi Perricard went down in the quarterfinals to No. 58-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 on January 8.
- Mensik has come out on top in one tournament on hard courts over the past 12 months, posting a 16-10 match record on that surface.
- Mensik is 253-for-315 in service games on hard courts (80.3%) and 77-for-316 in return games (24.4%).
- On hard courts Mensik ranks 62nd in break point winning percentage (38.3%) after going 59-for-154.