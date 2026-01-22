The kitchen is cooling down at Montecito. After months of buzz surrounding her venture into the lifestyle space, Meghan Markle’s high-profile cooking and gardening series is officially off the menu at Netflix. Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the program — titled With Love, Meghan— will not return for another season, marking a significant shift in the Duchess of Sussex’s media strategy.

The decision comes on the heels of candid remarks from the 44-year-old Duchess regarding the demands of the production. Insiders suggest the heavy lifting required to film a polished lifestyle series became a primary factor in the pivot. After the Duchess herself reportedly called the show “a lot of work,“ the streaming giant and the royal decided to move in a different direction.

Fans expecting a multi-episode deep dive into Meghan’s home life will be disappointed. While the project was once positioned as a cornerstone of the Sussexes’ massive creative deal, the logistics of a full series have reportedly stalled out. “It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” one insider revealed.

Fans looking forward to seeing the Duchess share her favorite recipes or floral arrangements, won’t have to look far — just away from your television screen. Instead of a television series, Meghan is refocusing her energy on her burgeoning lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to those close to the project, the brand will serve as the primary hub for her creative output. The move allows her to bypass the schedule of a television crew while still engaging with her audience on her own terms. “People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” a source explained.

The pivot seems to be paying off. In January, Meghan kicked off the year by launching a new product category for As Ever. The “A Moment to Unwind” set—priced at $64—bundled a limited-edition leather bookmark with peppermint tea and sage honey. The bookmark, featuring a gold inscription that read “Fell Asleep Here” in her signature calligraphy, sold out within minutes.

While the lifestyle show is in the rearview, Meghan’s scripted slate is heating up. Archewell Productions is currently deep in development for the film adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s bestselling novel, The Wedding Date.

Industry insiders are buzzing about who will step into the lead roles of Alexa Monroe and Drew Nichols. While an official cast list is expected in the coming months, the project has already secured Tracy Oliver, the writer behind the hit film Girls Trip, has been tapped to adapt the screenplay.

Though Meghan is producing and not expected to star in The Wedding Date, fans of her acting work have something else to celebrate. The Duchess recently made a surprise return to the screen with a cameo as herself in the Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends. This rare appearance has fueled speculation that she may be more open to on-camera roles in her upcoming scripted projects, including the adaptation of Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake.

Despite the lifestyle series winding down, the Sussexes’ relationship with Netflix remains active under their “first look” deal. The couple is prioritizing narrative storytelling that resonates with their personal experiences. Meet Me at the Lake, in particular, has drawn comparisons to their own lives, featuring themes of mental health and finding love in your 30s.

As the Duchess trades the director’s chair for the role of a “female founder,” her fans can expect a more curated, tangible connection to her life. Whether through a sold-out bookmark, a quick social media tutorial, or a high-stakes Hollywood romance, Meghan Markle is proving that in 2026, her brand is all about the power of the pivot.

Parade has reached out to both Netflix and Archewell Productions for comment.

This story was originally published by Parade on Jan 20, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.