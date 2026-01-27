Netflix Drops Trailer for New USA Olympic Hockey Documentary 'Miracle The Boys of '80'

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics and the highly anticipated men’s hockey tournament right around the corner, Netflix is getting in the spirit by remembering one of the most famous teams in sports history.
The streaming service released a trailer for Miracle: The Boys of ’80 on Monday, which tells the story of the 1980 United States men’s hockey team and the “Miracle on Ice” with never-before-seen 16mm footage.
It also includes firsthand stories from the players as they returned to the scene of the famous victory over the Soviet Union in the semifinals of the 1980 Games in Lake Placid, New York.
That victory by the Americans remains one of the most memorable games in hockey history and the ultimate underdog story. After all, the Soviet Union won the hockey gold medal in the 1964, 1968, 1972, 1976, 1984 and 1988 Games and was the powerhouse of the sport.
Yet the 1980 Olympics were different.
The American team, which was composed largely of amateur players, stunned the Soviet Union with a 4-3 win that included the game-tying and go-ahead goals in the final period. It then captured gold with a win over Finland, but it was the victory over the Soviet Union that stood the test of time as the most celebrated one.
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels called the game and punctuated it with one of the most famous calls in sports history when he yelled, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”
The win has an enduring place in pop culture history as well and was the subject of the 2004 Walt Disney film Miracle.
Netflix is the latest to reflect back on that 1980 gold-medal winning team and the famous Miracle on Ice victory and will do so with some never-before-seen footage shortly before the 2026 Games.
The 2026 United States men’s hockey team first takes the ice in Milano Cortina on Thursday, Feb. 12 against Latvia as it attempts to follow in the 1980 squad’s footsteps and bring home the gold.