Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (Feb. 7-8)

Well folks, I never thought this day would come. After more than six months in the Netflix top 10, “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” the streamer’s biggest hit of all time, has finally been dethroned. Instead, subscribers are embracing action thrillers in a big way, with several topping the charts this weekend led by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

With so much to choose from, though, narrowing down what to watch next this on one of the best streaming services can quickly become a headache. That’s why I regularly comb through Netflix’s top 10 list of most-watched movies to see what’s got everyone buzzing. Granted, not everything that makes the cut is a guaranteed hit, but you’re bound to find some gems among the overhyped duds. I’m here to highlight the best of the bunch so you can skip the scrolling and get to streaming.



This week, that includes including a high-octane thriller, a ’90s sci-fi classic, and one of Gerard Butler’s best action movies. None of these picks fit the vibe? Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month is packed with recommendations. Here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix’s top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘The Rip’ (2026)

Over 41 million viewers watched Netflix’s latest heist thriller “The Rip” racked up over 41 million viewers in its first week, making it an early contender for Netflix’s biggest movie of the year. The latest collaboration between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, “The Rip” follows a group of Miami cops who stumble on a cache of millions during what should’ve been a routine bust at a rundown suburban house. Still shaken by their commander’s suspicious death weeks earlier, paranoia runs rampant as the team try to figure out their next steps and who the money belongs to. The Rip” is a slick, high-octane return to form for Damon and Affleck, even if its twists are a little too easy to see coming for a piece of glossy popcorn entertainment.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Independence Day’ (1996)

With America in a freefall toward fascism these days, I’m not surprised to see Netflix subscribers return en masse to a sci-fi classic where the U.S. government plays the good guy. When Earth is caught in the crosshairs of a massive alien invasion bent on human exctinction, a ragtag group of heroes — including fearless fighter pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Smith), computer savant David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), and the steadfast U.S. President Thomas Whitmore (Bill Pullman)— come together to launch a last-ditch counterstrike against impossible odds. It all culminates in a do-or-die showdown on, you guessed it, July 4th, when America’s Independence Day turns into a global fight for survival. With plenty of heart-pounding action, visual effects that hold up surprisingly well, and one of the most iconic presidential speeches in movie history, “Independence Day” remains every bit the same crowd-pleasing spectacle you remember.



Watch it now on Netflix

‘Copshop’ (2022)

It’s rare to see critics embrace pulpy action thrillers, but “Copshop,” one of the best Gerard Butler action thrillers, did surprisingly well with an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So it’s little wonder to see it wasted no time cracking the Netflix top 10 after arriving earlier this week.

“Copshop” stars Butler as a ruthless hitman tracking down con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo), who gets hauled off to jail after a scuffle with a rookie cop (Alexis Louder). Murretto hopes being behind bars will keep him safe, but it’s not long before the prison becomes a battleground after the hitman stops at nothing to eliminate his target, even if it means getting himself thrown in jail too.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. “The Investigation of Lucy Letby” (2026)

2. “Overboard” (2018)

3. “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” (2016)

4. “Copshop” (2022)

5. “Homefront” (2013)

6. “Night at the Museum” (2006)

7. “Forever” (2024)

8. “Independence Day” (1996)

9. “Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story” (2025)

10. “The Rip” (2026)

