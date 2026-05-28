New law could force huge MLB franchise to change its name

A LAWMAKER has proposed a new law hoping to change a major MLB franchise’s name, and it wouldn’t be the first time.
The Los Angeles Angels franchise previously underwent several name changes dating back to 1965.
In March, California Democratic Assemblymember Avelino Valencia proposed legislation, which would change the Los Angeles Angels name to the Anaheim Angels.
However, the name change would only occur if the city of Anaheim “receives a surplus land exemption for the sale or lease of Angel Stadium.”
The new name would be required on all team promotional materials.
“The requirement would not apply if the city and the team reach a separate agreement on the name.”
The Angels may represent Los Angeles in their current name, but their stadium is located in Anaheim.
The two California cities are roughly 26 miles apart.
“Anaheim has been home to this franchise for nearly 60 years. Residents built the stadium, packed the stands, and cheered with their rally monkeys all the way to a World Series title in 2002,” Valencia said in a statement.
“That history belongs to our community, and the team’s name should too.”
Former Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait said that “naming the team after its host city, Anaheim, is critical.”
“Naming it after Los Angeles, a rival sports city, sends a clear message to the world that the actual host city, Anaheim, is secondary and not worthy of carrying the team name.”
In 1965, the Los Angeles Angels changed their name to the California Angels.
The name was changed once again in 1997 to the Anaheim Angels.
“Owner Arte Moreno changed the name to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2005, and the club dropped the of Anaheim moniker prior to the 2016 season,” the MLB’s website states.
The U.S. Sun has reached out to the Los Angeles Angels for comment.
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