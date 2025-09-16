Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season began Thursday night with the Packers’ impressive win against the Commanders. In the early window Sunday, the Patriots eclipsed 30 points for the first time since 2021 in their tight win over the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Bills and Ravens dominated the Jets and Browns, respectively, after their head-to-head Week 1 thriller last Sunday night. The Cowboys and Giants played the first overtime game of the season, with Dallas winning via a kick from Brandon Aubrey.

In the late window Sunday, Colts kicker Spencer Shrader got a chance to redo and convert his winning kick against the Broncos after a penalty. The Panthers put up 16 straight points against the Cardinals, but Carolina couldn’t score on its final drive. And the Eagles stalled the Chiefs’ late comeback in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

In the first game of Monday Night’s doubleheader, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Bucs pulled off another winning drive late in the fourth quarter, this time against the Texans, to keep their undefeated start alive. In the second game of the night, quarterback Justin Herbert led the Chargers over the Raiders to improve to 2-0 this season.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let’s get to it.

Monday

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Chargers

How much time will outside linebacker Khalil Mack miss? Mack left Monday night’s game in the first quarter because of an elbow injury that appeared to leave him in significant pain. Mack’s hand got caught between Chargers linebacker Troy Dye and Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, turning his elbow into an awkward position. He returned to the sideline with his left elbow heavily taped and arm in a sling. Mack is perhaps the team’s best defender and its most respected leader; if he misses significant time, it would be a big blow to the Chargers’ defense for more than just his play.

Trend to watch: Struggles running the ball. The Chargers averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on designed rushes Monday night. It’s the second week in a row the Chargers haven’t run the ball effectively. Defenses have blown up their offensive line, stopping runners tracks early. If the Chargers can’t find a way to run the ball effectively, they could run into trouble this season. — Kris Rhim

Next game: vs. Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Raiders

What’s the concern level for the offensive line? The Raiders’ performance in the trenches was among the issues that plagued the offense Monday. The Las Vegas offensive line allowed 16 pressures and three sacks in the loss to the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Raiders were held to under 100 rushing yards for the second straight week. Going into the season, it was clear that the Raiders’ offensive success would depend on the offensive line holding together. The unit’s issues last season have carried over into 2025.

Next game: at Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Next game: at Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Buccaneers

After another 2-0 start, are the Bucs for real? Hot starts have been a hallmark of coach Todd Bowles’ and quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s tenures with the Bucs. This is the third straight year that the Bucs have gone 2-0 to start the season — a feat no other team in the league has done in that span. But midseason lulls have also plagued this team, and that has been a point of emphasis for the Bucs in 2025. This year’s start is impressive because they’re still without All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and second-year receiver Jalen McMillan, who led the NFL with seven touchdowns in the final five games last season.

Key stat to know: Per Elias, the Bucs are the fifth team since the 1970 merger to win each of its first two games of a season after trailing in the final two minutes of regulation in both games. But the previous four teams — Philadelphia Eagles (2012), Bucs (1980), Cleveland Browns (1979) and Chicago Bears (1971) — failed to make the playoffs. — Jenna Laine

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Texans

Can the Texans’ defense carry the team while its offense figures things out? The answer will have to be yes. That’s the only way the Texans will win games until further notice. The offense has scored two touchdowns through two games, and quarterback C.J. Stroud has one touchdown with 395 yards passing. It has been a tough start for the offense under coordinator Nick Caley. Through two games, the defense has allowed 34 points, but the offense has scored only 28.

Key stat to know: Defensive end Danielle Hunter had two of Houston’s four sacks Monday — giving him 101 career sacks, something only seven other active players have done. — DJ Bien-Aime

Next game: at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Sunday

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Falcons

Is it too early for Falcons fans to be excited about the team’s four rookie defenders? Nope. Fourth-round pick Billy Bowman Jr. had an interception and nearly had another. First-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. had at least half a sack. Third-rounder Xavier Watts had a late pick. The Falcons had a poor defense in 2024, especially their pass rush, and were committed to improving it. Atlanta’s trade back into the first round to get Pearce isn’t looking so controversial now. The rookie class looks like an overwhelming hit.

Stat to know: Kicker Parker Romo had as many field goals made Sunday as the number of days he has been with the Falcons (5). Atlanta signed him Tuesday because of Younghoe Koo‘s struggles. Romo’s five field goals are tied for the second most a Falcons kicker has made in a game. — Marc Raimondi

Next game: at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Vikings

Why was the offense so rough? The Vikings have played eight quarters this season and managed at least one touchdown in only one of them. Their three-touchdown explosion in the fourth quarter against the Bears in Week 1 got them a victory, but they were inept throughout Sunday night’s game. It’s easy to blame the growing pains of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, in his first year as the starter, and he played a big role by taking six sacks and throwing two interceptions. He also had an off-target rate of 24%; the league average in 2024 was 15%. But the issues were more widespread. Injuries forced the Vikings to finish the game with their second-string center (Michael Jurgens) and third-string left tackle (Walter Rouse), and tailback Aaron Jones Sr. left because of a strained hamstring. In the end, they managed only two possessions of more than four plays.

Trend to watch: Although not technically a trend, Vikings center Ryan Kelly suffered a concussion in the first half and was ruled out of the game. It was an especially concerning development for Kelly, who had at least three documented concussions during his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings signed Kelly to upgrade the position and give McCarthy a veteran safety, and now his status — at least in the short term — is in doubt. — Kevin Seifert

Next game: vs. Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Eagles

Could rookie safety Andrew Mukuba be the difference-maker this Eagles defense needs? His playmaking prowess in college showed up, as he took advantage of Travis Kelce‘s bobble near the goal line early in the fourth quarter and came up with his first career interception — thwarting what would have been Kansas City’s go-ahead drive. It wasn’t all pretty for Mukuba, as he was run over by Patrick Mahomes on third down in the first half and yielded a fourth-down catch to Kelce. But Mukuba bounced back with a quality second half, which included a third-down stop on a pass to Hollywood Brown. The Eagles needed someone to step up in the secondary after the departures of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and corner Darius Slay this offseason. Mukuba answered the call.

Most surprising performance: Newly acquired edge rusher Za’Darius Smith made the most of his limited role, posting four tackles, three stuffs and half a sack. Smith, an 11-year veteran, signed with Philadelphia last week and immediately helped a group that was held without a sack against the Cowboys. — Tim McManus

Next game: vs. Rams (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Chiefs

Can coach Andy Reid and coordinator Matt Nagy solve the offense’s woes? After halftime, Reid and Nagy didn’t find substantive solutions to help Mahomes. The Chiefs’ first possession in the third quarter ended with a perplexing playcall. On fourth-and-1 at their own 36-yard line, Reid had center Creed Humphrey pull on a trap for running back Kareem Hunt. The Eagles’ D-line crushed the Chiefs’ O-line, and the Eagles used the 1-yard loss and turnover on downs to take a three-point lead. Though the Chiefs are optimistic Xavier Worthy (shoulder) will return next week, his effectiveness likely will be impacted while wearing a harness. When the Eagles blitzed, Mahomes couldn’t find many open receivers against man-to-man coverage, and the rushing attack didn’t open many lanes, either. Too often, Mahomes had to be a superhero to give the Chiefs a chance for success.

What to make of the QB performance: Mahomes was basically an overqualified game manager in the second half of Sunday’s game. Without Worthy and Rashee Rice (suspended), Mahomes had to be excellent using the Chiefs’ quick-passing game. He finished with 187 passing yards, 66 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He is also playing alongside rookie left tackle Josh Simmons and new left guard Kingsley Suamataia. At running back, Hunt no longer has burst, and starter Isiah Pacheco had just two attempts that gained 5 or more yards. Mahomes’ 13-yard scramble capped the Chiefs’ lone first-half touchdown drive. — Nate Taylor

Next game: at Giants (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Colts

Has Daniel Jones answered any remaining questions about naming him the starting QB? Jones got off to a fantastic start with his Week 1 performance — but that game was a laugher early. Sunday’s matchup with Denver posed a different challenge, with Jones facing a second-half deficit and needing a final-drive comeback. He made more clutch plays than were necessary in last week’s game, but after a 316-yard performance Sunday, Jones has surpassed expectations in the first two weeks.

Key stat to know: Running back Jonathan Taylor had 165 rushing yards, and most of his work occurred after contact. Taylor had a career-high 114 yards after contact, much of that coming on a 68-yard run early in the fourth quarter. It was Taylor’s 25th 100-yard rushing game, passing Eric Dickerson for second most in Colts history. Only Edgerrin James (49) has more. — Stephen Holder

Next game: at Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

play 0:22 Travis Kelce’s bobble turns into a costly INT for the Chiefs Travis Kelce bobbles Patrick Mahomes’ pass into the air in front of the end zone, and Andrew Mukuba comes up with an interception for the Eagles.

Broncos

What happened to the Broncos’ defense? It is unlikely many outside of Indianapolis had Jones dicing up the Broncos’ defense on the NFL’s Week 2 bingo card. The Broncos struggled to unsettle Jones for much of the day, as he had 236 yards passing at halftime — 103 more yards than the Titans had in Denver’s season opener. The Colts had three pass plays of over 40 yards in the first half, and Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren was a particular riddle for the Broncos. By the time Taylor popped a 68-yard run with just under 10 minutes to play, the Colts were well over 400 yards and had not punted.

Turning point: After the Broncos watched Spencer Shrader‘s 60-yard field goal come up short on what was to be the last play, Denver linebacker Dondrea Tillman was flagged for leverage and Shrader got a reprieve from 45 yards. This time it was good, and the Colts walked off with the victory. — Jeff Legwold

Next game: at Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Cardinals

What will the Cardinals do at CB after two starters sustained injuries? With Max Melton and Garrett Williams leaving Sunday’s game because of injuries, the Cardinals might have to retool their depth chart. Melton didn’t return after a knee injury. Williams hobbled off the field late in the game because of a leg injury and couldn’t put much weight on it. Arizona began playing rookie Will Johnson at one outside corner and Denzel Burke at another. If Melton or Williams — or both — are out long term, then Johnson, Burke and Kei’Trel Clark will likely be the rotation. But who will play in the slot?

Turning point: Greg Dortch‘s 29-yard punt return around the one-minute mark flipped the Cardinals’ field position, which led to a touchdown six plays later. After Dortch caught the 60-yard punt at Arizona’s 26-yard line, he returned it to the Carolina 45. The Cardinals went on to score and then scored again on the first drive of the second half to gain control of the game. — Josh Weinfuss

Next game: at 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Panthers

Can the Panthers be patient after an 0-2 start? QB Bryce Young looked dreadful in the first quarter, committing two turnovers to give him five in his first five quarters this season. Then, in the second half, it all started to click. Young led a comeback that could have stopped coach Dave Canales from considering a QB change at 0-2 for the second straight year. Young remained calm and steady, finishing with a career-high 328 passing yards and three touchdowns. The near comeback should buy some patience for Canales and Young.

Turning point: Down 27-3, Young started taking advantage of open receivers underneath on short passes and steadily picked apart the Cardinals. The dink-and-dunk approach led to three straight touchdown drives and a comeback few could have predicted after he played so poorly early on. The comeback fell short, but it gave the Panthers some hope heading into Week 3 against the Falcons.

Best quote from the locker room: Panthers center Austin Corbett tore his left ACL in the final game of the 2022, tore his left MCL in 2023 and had biceps surgery last year. Now he faces possibly yet another surgery on his left knee after a fourth-quarter injury Sunday. “Football sucks, but I love this game so much,” said Corbett, who was seen crying as he leaned against a wall outside the locker room. — David Newton

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Cowboys

Just how big was this victory for the Cowboys? Imagine if the Cowboys were unable to put together a last-minute touchdown drive? They would have been 0-2 for the first time since 2010, and 0-2 in the NFC East. Questions would have come up about coach Brian Schottenheimer’s tenure and a defense that could not contain a Giants offense that had failed to score a touchdown in their first game. And the Cowboys would have had their eighth loss at AT&T Stadium in their past 10 home games. But quarterback Dak Prescott and kicker Brandon Aubrey (64-yard game-tying field goal) rescued things in regulation and again in overtime. With a 14-yard scramble, Prescott set up Aubrey’s game winner on the final play of overtime from 46 yards. It was the first winner of Aubrey’s career. It wasn’t a pretty win, but 1-1 is infinitely better than 0-2 or 0-1-1.

What to make of the QB performance: In Week 1, Prescott was unable to deliver a late drive to beat the Eagles. He didn’t have a repeat of that in Week 2, delivering at the end of regulation and eventually in overtime. It wasn’t Prescott’s cleanest performance — he had a delay of game penalty on the first drive, managed the clock poorly at the end of the first half and opened the third quarter by forcing a pass that was picked off. But with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter, he delivered a 71-yard touchdown drive. And with 25 seconds left, he set up the game-tying drive. In his third drive of overtime, Prescott found George Pickens for 20 yards and ran for 14 more, which was a feat considering how his season ended last year with a hamstring avulsion. — Todd Archer

Next game: at Bears (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

play 0:25 Colts stun Broncos after penalty gives Indy a second chance Spencer Shrader misses his initial kick, but the Broncos are called for a personal foul, giving the Colts a second chance which is converted for a game-winning field goal.

Giants

What does this mean now for the Giants’ quarterback position? This should quiet the talk of replacing Russell Wilson with rookie Jaxson Dart for now, even if Wilson threw a costly interception in overtime. Wilson was infinitely more efficient and effective in this loss than he was in Week 1. In fact, there was a lot of vintage Russ — Wilson went 30-of-41 for 450 yards. Most notably, he looked more comfortable in the pocket and had tremendous success downfield. He went an impressive 7-of-11 for 264 yards with three TDs on passes of 20-plus air yards. One of those touchdowns was a perfect 48-yard strike to WR Malik Nabers with 25 seconds remaining in regulation.

Trend to watch: The penalties. Offensive tackle James Hudson III committed four penalties on the opening drive before getting benched. But he was hardly alone. The Giants had 14 penalties for 160 yards. That doesn’t even include the three penalties they committed on the same play in the second quarter that was offset by an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. This lack of discipline cost the Giants a chance to win. — Jordan Raanan

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Rams

Can the Rams keep winning with an unbalanced offense? Despite big games from their top two receivers — Davante Adams had six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown and Puka Nacua had eight for 91 yards and a 45-yard rushing touchdown — the Rams’ offense feels unbalanced to start the season. For much of the game, outside of Nacua’s long run, the Rams struggled to move the ball on the ground. Nacua and Adams accounted for 22 of the Rams’ 32 targets. While the Rams scored four touchdowns, they were 5-for-12 on third down and 3-for-6 in the red zone (although they did not attempt to score a touchdown on their final drive, as they ran out the clock after getting a first down).

Trend to watch: After running back Kyren Williams played 80.7% of the Rams’ offensive snaps in Week 1, Blake Corum saw an increase in snaps. Corum played 30.5% of offensive snaps and had 44 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Williams (69.5% of snaps) ran for 66 yards on 17 carries, but 33 of those yards came on the final drive.

Best quote from the locker room: Adams said one of the most impressive things he saw from Stafford was his demeanor after his second-quarter interception. “He’s not cussing, he’s not blaming anybody,” Adams said. “…You could just tell he’s dialed in, locked in, not going to let stuff like that rattle him. And that kind of radiates throughout the rest of the team, just that type of poise and confidence.” Stafford joked after that Adams might have missed him slamming his helmet but said, “The only thing to do is keep playing. I can’t just sit there and be p—y about it all day.” — Sarah Barshop

Next game: at Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Titans

Has Cam Ward shown enough to warrant an increased passing volume next week? Despite the loss, Titans fans felt the Ward experience on the rookie’s first touchdown pass. He scrambled 36 yards before launching a pass across his body to rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor for the 9-yard score. Titans coach Brian Callahan once again leaned on the rushing attack until the game got out of hand, making it clear he’s not quite ready to expand Ward’s workload. However, the rookie QB showed flashes that he could potentially lead to an increased passing volume. He didn’t panic, and his connection with Ayomanor continues to expand — having connected four times for 56 yards, including the touchdown.

Trend to watch: The penalties continue to be an issue for the Titans. Tennessee was flagged 10 times for 62 yards this week after getting hit with 13 penalties for 131 yards in the season opener. The pre-snap penalties are killing the offense, putting them in likely passing situations, and the offensive line can’t hold up against the rush. Without one of the penalties, the Titans would have had their first punt return for a score since 2012 — with linebacker Cedric Gray’s blindside block negating wide receiver Chimere Dike‘s 47-yard touchdown.

Best quote from the locker room: Ward spoke about his relationship with Callahan and how it’s grown so far. “He’s given me a lot of authority, so I want more of it. … He’s only called two games for me. I want him to call a lot more. He’s one of the coaches who’s going to do what’s best for his players, get his players in the right situation, run game, pass game and we just continue to grow.” — Turron Davenport

Next game: vs. Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Lions

Is Sunday’s performance what we can expect to see from the Lions’ offense this season? After a lackluster effort in Week 1 at Green Bay, Detroit’s offense responded in a major way, hanging 52 points on Chicago to quiet any concerns — at least for now — lingering about how it would adapt to new coordinator John Morton. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown both produced at least 100 receiving yards in the same game for the second time of their careers, as this offense looked like the unit many expected coming off last year’s 15-2 season.

Trend to watch: Detroit has won 16 straight regular-season games when leading at halftime, which is the longest active streak in the NFL, per ESPN Research. Against the Bears, the Lions jumped out to a fast start, leading 28-14 at halftime as St. Brown ended the first quarter with 82 receiving yards on three receptions. He would finish with nine receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. — Eric Woodyard

play 0:22 Brandon Aubrey drills game-winning FG in OT Brandon Aubrey walks it off for the Cowboys with the winning field goal vs. the Giants.

Bears

What are the biggest issues the Bears must address after 0-2 start? Ben Johnson hinted that things would look rough early on when he declared that the Bears are “not going to be a finished product in September,” but what happened in Johnson’s homecoming at Ford Field was a brutal embarrassment. Another fast start for Caleb Williams quickly cooled to the point where the quarterback was pulled for Tyson Bagent with the game out of reach midway through the fourth quarter. Penalties continue to be an issue for Chicago and directly point to the struggles along the offensive line (which accounted for five of the team’s eight flags). The Bears ran the ball better but still struggled to build rhythm with their ground game. Chicago’s defense let Lions QB Jared Goff finish with a near-perfect passer rating (156.0) while throwing for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

Trend to watch: This falls under the “troubling” trend category. The Bears haven’t allowed 52 points in a game since they got 55 scored on them by Green Bay in 2014. What’s most troubling about Chicago’s defensive performance was the number of explosive plays allowed (15 of 10-plus yards, seven of 20-plus yards and five of 30-plus yards). The amount of 30-plus-yard plays was their most allowed in any game over the past 10 seasons. — Courtney Cronin

Next game: vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Bengals

Can Jake Browning keep the Bengals winning if Joe Burrow misses time? It’s uncertain how bad Burrow’s toe injury is, but when he went down in 2023 with a season-ending wrist injury, Browning was able to lift Cincinnati to a winning record at the end of the season. (Update: Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Burrow will need surgery.) Against Jacksonville, Browning did have three interceptions, but he also delivered two touchdown passes and rushed for one to keep the offense churning. If Burrow’s injury forces him to miss games, Browning has the ability and the experience to lead the Bengals’ offense.

Trend to watch: Cincinnati running back Chase Brown was primed for a big season, but he has struggled to get going throughout the first two weeks. At one point, he had 14 carries for 42 yards and minus-15 rushing yards over expectation, eventually finishing with 47 yards on 16 carries. Cincinnati needs to get more out of its rushing attack, especially if Burrow’s injury lingers.

Best quote from the locker room: “I wish I was more excited,” center Ted Karras said on the win in the Burrow aftermath. “But that casts kind of a touch of grey on the day.” — Ben Baby

Next game: at Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Jaguars

What can the Jaguars do to get more production out of Brian Thomas Jr.? One week after catching one pass on seven targets, Thomas had four catches on a team-high 12 targets. Those are a lot of targets, but 49 receiving yards one week after he had only 7 doesn’t seem to match up with what coach Liam Coen said shortly after being hired. Coen said the offense would run through Thomas, who finished third in the NFL in receiving yards last season. There also were at least three plays Sunday in which he arguably could have come down with the ball but didn’t. The only drop he was officially charged with came on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

Turning point: The Jaguars chose to go for it on fourth-and-5 from the Cincinnati 7-yard line with less than four minutes remaining with a three-point lead. However, Thomas dropped Trevor Lawrence‘s pass for what would have been a first down. ESPN Analytics had it as an 84% win probability to go for the first down and a 78% win probability to attempt the field goal. Instead, the Bengals drove 92 yards and scored the winning TD with 18 seconds to play.

Best quote from the locker room: “Obviously the turnovers are hard. Whether that’s his fault, I can’t say. I’ve got to watch it,” Coen said about Lawrence, who threw two interceptions. “I’ve got to watch it. One thing I will say is I thought he competed his tail off. I thought he was getting us, again, in and out of the right things and made a lot of good throws … I’ve got to go look at one of some of the ones he missed and see what that looked like, but we can win with him playing like that, in limiting obviously the turnovers.” — Michael DiRocco

Next game: vs. Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Seahawks

Was the Seahawks’ Week 1 loss a clunker on offense or just an anomaly? After slogging their way through their season-opening loss to the 49ers, the Seahawks came alive with 395 total yards. The biggest changes from Week 1 were its run game and how Sam Darnold spread the ball around. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba topped 100 yards again (124 and 103 this week), but this time he had plenty of help. And after a quiet opener for the run game, Kenneth Walker III ignited Seattle’s second-half surge, finishing with 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. The Seahawks’ defense continues to be unsurprisingly stout, but everyone wondered how the revamped offense would fare out of the gates, and the first two weeks appear to have yielded two completely different answers.

Trend to watch: Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II had 1.5 sacks and three QB hits. Seattle’s first-round pick in 2024 had a solid rookie season when it came to defending the run, but he was much more disruptive than productive, finishing his rookie season with a half sack and two tackles for loss. He appeared all offseason to be poised for a breakout, and the early returns are increasingly positive.

Best quote from the locker room: Seattle’s defense held Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers to 267 yards despite a short-handed secondary that was missing Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori. “Best in the league,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said of Seattle’s defense. “We know that they have our backs, and that feels really going into a game. …We know they’re ready and we know they’re the best in the world.” — Brady Henderson

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Steelers

Was the Steelers’ Week 1 win an aberration? The team — or at least the offense — that took the field looked more like the Steelers of late 2024 than the unit that won in a shootout against the Jets in Week 1. The Aaron Rodgers-led group turned Jaylen Warren‘s 65-yard catch-and-run, Jalen Ramsey‘s interception, Nick Herbig‘s interception and Seattle’s missed field goal into just 10 points. Meanwhile, the defense continued its troubling trend of being gashed on the ground, while also getting diced up in the secondary as Darnold threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns. For the first time since 2002, the Steelers allowed more than 30 points in the first two games of the season, per ESPN Research. A week ago, Rodgers’ four passing touchdowns helped paper over the Steelers’ defensive shortcomings, but this time around, the self-inflicted wounds — including several drops by Pittsburgh receivers — couldn’t overcome the defensive and special teams miscues.

Turning point: After being dominated most of the afternoon, the Steelers’ defense had just held the Seahawks to a 54-yard field goal with more than 12 minutes remaining in the game. But a massive mental lapse by rookie running back Kaleb Johnson gifted the Seahawks a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff. The ball glanced off his arm and rolled in the end zone. Johnson didn’t make an attempt to field the live ball, and the Seahawks recovered it for the score to go up 10 in what seemed like the blink of an eye.

Best quote from the locker room: Rodgers’ first interception of the day came as he rocketed a pass toward the corner of the end zone, but instead of connecting with TE Pat Freiermuth, his intended target, the ball ricocheted off an out-of-position Calvin Austin III and into the hands of Derion Kendrick. “Cal is the best kid ever, but he probably should have just stayed in the flat there,” Rodgers said. “He knows it. I mean, or he was kind of stealing it from Pat, or just catch it, put it away, score a touchdown. … It sucks because he’s such a great kid. But unfortunately that whole sequence took points off the board.” — Brooke Pryor

Next game: at Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

49ers

Can Mac Jones replicate Sunday’s performance if Brock Purdy misses more games? The Niners aren’t sure how long they’ll be without Purdy as he nurses toe and left shoulder injuries, but they are prepared for the possibility that he will miss more than one game. Jones’ performance should offer reassurance that they do not need to rush Purdy back if he’s not ready. It took Jones some time to settle in, but he was more than good enough for the 49ers to get the win. Jones finished 26-of-39 for 279 yards with three touchdowns, and his only blemish was a lost fumble in the third quarter. The Niners would sign up for that performance from any of their quarterbacks moving forward, though bigger challenges await.

Turning point: With the Saints trailing by five and moving rapidly into San Francisco territory, Niners linebacker Fred Warner delivered a game-changing play. On second-and-4 at San Francisco’s 30, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler dumped it off in the flat to running back Alvin Kamara, who pinned the ball against his shoulder and helmet while safety Ji’Ayir Brown pulled him toward the ground. But before Kamara was down, Warner came flying in, knocking the ball loose and recovering it at the Niners’ 32. San Francisco converted that into a touchdown and did not relinquish that lead despite some tense moments late in the game.

Best quote from the locker room: “I think it’s just not making it bigger than it is and sometimes when you have them, you fight ’em, but you can’t really do that,” Jones said about working through early-game nerves. “You just got to let ’em come, figure out how to work through it. … Trent [Williams] came up to me, he’s like, ‘You’re good dude, just go out there and hoop.’ I was like, ‘I got you.’ Once he said that, I was like, ‘All right, let’s play ball.’ That was kind of cool.” — Nick Wagoner

Next game: vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Saints

Will the Saints go winless in September? Things aren’t getting any easier for the 0-2 Saints, who now have to travel to Seattle and Buffalo over the next two weeks. While Rattler improved on his Week 1 performance with three passing touchdowns, the Saints hurt themselves again with penalties, a missed field goal and two fumbles. Defensively, they failed to pressure Jones, who also finished with three passing touchdowns. The defense gave them two chances to come back when down five points at the end, but Rattler was sacked on third down on the first drive and fumbled on fourth down on the second drive. They have a lot to improve on to avoid an 0-4 start.

Trend to watch: Kamara had only two targets last week, catching two passes for 12 yards and rushing 11 times for 45 yards. The Saints made a concerted effort to get him more involved, and he responded with six catches for 21 yards and 21 carries for 100 yards. That was his 12th 100-yard rushing game, which is tied for the fourth most in Saints history.

Best quote from the locker room: Rattler finished with a career-best three touchdown passes, but was this his best game in the NFL? “I mean, yeah, but you want to win,” Rattler said. “At the end of the day, we play this game to win. We play together. We battle every week and we’re so close as a team. … We got to go out there and execute at a high level from start to finish. But I think there’s growth in all of our games, but just got to keep building. It’s that simple.” — Katherine Terrell

Next game: at Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Patriots

How secure is rookie kicker Andy Borregales‘ job? Borregales was the first kicker selected in the 2025 draft in the sixth round (No. 182), and he has had a rocky start. He missed two PATs in the first half, which came after two impressive, time-consuming drives from a Drake Maye-led offense that was clicking early. He later made field goals from 22 and 53 yards and a PAT, but was penalized late in the fourth quarter for a kickoff not making it to the landing zone. Borregales, who also missed a 40-yard field goal in the season opener when he was 2-of-3 (good from 35 and 44) including a successful PAT, was awarded the job in training camp despite a charge made by now-Falcons kicker Parker Romo.

Turning point: RB Antonio Gibson‘s 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter came immediately after the Patriots surrendered a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown. It was a stunning turn of events, as the Dolphins had taken a 27-23 lead and Hard Rock Stadium was shaking. Then, Gibson fielded a line-drive kickoff up the right sideline and took off on a leg-churning sprint that left the Dolphins in his wake. The defense held on late to seal the win.

Best quote from the locker room: Maye said he made sure he kept the football after his final kneel-down so it could go to Mike Vrabel, who earned his first win as Patriots coach. “Rallying around coach, how much he cares about us, how much of a players’ coach he is,” Maye said. “I took that football, the one I kneed there, and I gave it right to ‘Stick,’ our equipment guy, to let coach get that ball. So that means a lot and I think that means a lot to him. It took everybody but obviously he’s leading the charge.” — Mike Reiss

Next game: vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

play 0:33 Isaac TeSlaa’s jaw-dropping grab sets up Amon-Ra St. Brown’s TD Issac TeSlaa makes a wild one-handed catch that leads to a Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving touchdown for the Lions.

Dolphins

Is the Dolphins’ offense back after an improved performance in Week 2? Well, the Dolphins couldn’t play much worse today than they did against the Colts — so there was nowhere to go but up. Sunday’s performance was complete with a handful of explosive plays that the Dolphins have chased since the 2023 season. Still, Miami’s run game has yet to take off; they managed 61 rushing yards in Week 2, as running back De’Von Achane was more effective as a pass catcher (eight catches, 92 yards, TD) than as a runner (11 carries, 30 yards). The Dolphins still have work to do before Thursday, but they’re headed in the right direction.

What to make of the QB performance: After an abysmal performance last week, Tua Tagovailoa threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns and looked more in-sync with receivers Tyreek Hill (six catches, 109 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (five catches, 68 yards, TD). But Tagovailoa badly overthrew a pass to Hill on Miami’s potential go-ahead drive, was sacked on third down and threw his third interception of the season on fourth down. Even then, he nearly led a game-winning drive in the game’s final seconds, but a 44-yard touchdown to Achane was called back when he was ruled out of bounds well short of the end zone. Tagovailoa finished the day 26-of-32 for 315 yards but faces a steep challenge in Week 3. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Next game: at Bills (Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Ravens

What did the Ravens prove in beating the Browns? Baltimore showed it remains one of the most resilient teams in the NFL. The Ravens are now 13-2 (.866) following losses since 2022, which is the second-best mark behind the Chiefs (9-1). Unlike last week when they failed to hold a 15-point lead in the final four minutes in Buffalo, the Ravens took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter and closed it out with a 63-yard fumble return by Roquan Smith. Baltimore couldn’t afford a letdown — of the Ravens’ first six games in 2025, this was the only one against a team that didn’t make the playoffs last year.

Key stat to know: All of wide receiver Devontez Walker‘s catches have been touchdowns in the NFL. In Sunday’s win, Walker connected with Lamar Jackson on touchdown passes of two and 24 yards, respectively, to continue an impressive trend. The 2024 fourth-round wide receiver now has totaled three touchdowns on three career receptions. — Jamison Hensley

Next game: vs. Lions (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Browns

How are the Browns going to get their offense on track? After lamenting missed opportunities in their season-opening loss, the Browns weren’t able to gain any footing Sunday. Despite running back Quinshon Judkins making his team debut, Cleveland’s run game was nonexistent until a few garbage-time carries. It’s the foundation of Kevin Stefanski’s offense and until the Browns find answers on the ground, it will be an uphill battle for the unit.

Trend to watch: Judkins played 19 snaps, which was the second most of any Browns running back, despite missing all of training camp and practicing twice in the lead-up to game day. Fourteen of his snaps came on first downs, which could forecast a role as a tone-setting power back in Cleveland’s offense.

Best quote from the locker room: “S—‘s embarrassing,” Browns star Myles Garrett said after the loss, which saw Baltimore score 21 points in the fourth quarter. “We got to be better on defense. We got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away and we did a solid job, holding them to 3 when we could, and then eventually the dam broke and they just did whatever they want, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game.” — Daniel Oyefusi

Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Bills

Is this performance an encouraging sign moving forward? It’s a strong start, especially given the injuries the unit had. The Bills came out of Week 1 with some question marks, but even without DT Ed Oliver and nickelback Taron Johnson, they made a statement. Including a touchdown drive in garbage time, the Jets were held to 154 net yards and went 0-for-11 on third down. Defensive end Joey Bosa had a team-high six pressures and one sack. There’s plenty of good signs from this one.

Key stat to know: The Bills had 194 rushing yards between the tackles — their most in a game since their Week 16 game in 2022 versus the Bears (212 yards). A significant portion of that came from James Cook, who had a complete performance with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. — Alaina Getzenberg

Next game: vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Jets

After two weeks, who are the real Jets? After an encouraging performance in their Week 1 loss, the Jets were flat, undisciplined and outworked physically in a feeble loss to the Bills. This was straight out of 2024. They were doomed in the first quarter with a penalty (roughing the passer on Micheal Clemons) and a killer turnover (Justin Fields fumble). They were dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball, as they were outrushed 224-100 — their most rushing yards allowed since 2021. Those live tackling drills in training camp, which generated positive vibes, haven’t helped at all. First-year coach Aaron Glenn is learning quickly that changing a culture isn’t an overnight thing.

What to make of the QB performance: Fields went from one of the best games of his career to one of the worst. Aside from his early fumble, he struggled with his accuracy (3-of-11, 27 yards) before being removed early in the fourth quarter for a concussion. He was off-target on at least three potential completions. He was slow to process, seemingly confused by the Bills’ coverages. Facing a huge early deficit, Fields was out of his element — and it showed. The Jets need more consistency out of Fields or else they will be doomed to another losing season. — Rich Cimini

Next game: at Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Packers

Is defense the Packers’ identity this year? Not that quarterback Jordan Love & Co. haven’t had their moments (Love threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns Thursday, and Josh Jacobs had his 10th straight game with a rushing touchdown), but the tone of this team has been set by the defense. Maybe it would’ve been the same story had they not traded for Micah Parsons. Maybe the acquisition only reinforced what was already in place. Either way, 12 hits on quarterback Jayden Daniels and five pass breakups by cornerback Keisean Nixon made a statement.

Most surprising performance: After catching two passes in his debut, rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden was shut out. However, he was open on both of his targets. Love underthrew the first one, which could have been a 33-yard touchdown but was broken up, and overthrew what might have gone for a 92-yard touchdown. Golden made his only plays as a ball carrier with two rushes for 15 yards. Fellow rookie receiver Savion Williams also went without a catch but rushed twice for 24 yards. — Rob Demovsky

Next game: at Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

play 0:18 Drake Maye runs it in himself for Patriots TD Drake Maye scrambles in for a rushing touchdown to put the Patriots back in front vs. the Dolphins.

Commanders

How will Washington bounce back after being dominated? The Commanders had multiple issues that hindered the team Thursday, and those issues could show up again versus the Raiders. Daniels was pressured on 46% of his dropbacks, the highest total in his brief career. The Packers have a terrific pass rush, but Washington’s protection must immediately improve against Maxx Crosby. Washington’s depth will also be tested, as it lost two strong leaders in running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad).

Trend to watch: Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have not clicked this season, preventing explosive plays for the offense. When targeting McLaurin last season, Daniels had a completion percentage of 67.3% and a total QBR of 89.4. This season, he’s completing 53.8% with a QBR of 48.8. The pass protection hasn’t been great, so some shots aren’t available. But McLaurin missing camp due to a contract situation could have impacted their timing and rhythm. — John Keim

Next game: vs. Raiders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)