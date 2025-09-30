After Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, the Bills and Eagles are the only undefeated teams left in the league. On the other end, the Titans, Saints and Jets are all 0-4 after the “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

How do all of these teams fit in our Power Rankings? We stacked all 32 teams heading into Week 5, which will include byes for four teams (Bears, Falcons, Packers and Steelers). In addition to our rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to take a closer look at every offense. From red zone efficiency to third-down conversions, we named the biggest issue on offense for every roster.

Let’s get right into it with our No. 1-ranked team. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 4 result: Beat the Buccaneers 31-25

Week 4 ranking: 1

Biggest issue on offense: Passing inconsistency

The Eagles have been prone to wild swings through four games. They had minus-1 passing yards in the first half against the Rams in Week 3, then erupted in the second half to mount a comeback win. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 15-of-18 with two touchdowns in the first half against the Bucs, then went 0-for-8 in the second half as Philadelphia nearly blew a substantial lead. The fact that there’s significant room for improvement is a scary thing for the league, given this team exited a very difficult portion of its schedule with a perfect record. — Tim McManus

Week 4 result: Beat the Saints 31-19

Week 4 ranking: 2

Biggest issue on offense: Consistency in middle quarters

This is nitpicky, but consistency has been Buffalo’s biggest issue. Even though it has scored a touchdown on every opening possession this season, the offense has been noticeably worse in the middle of games. In the first and fourth quarters, the Bills have averaged 10.9 points and 112.3 yards. In the second and third quarters, those numbers drop to 5.8 and 89.8, respectively. There are other areas to grow, but led by quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook, the team has been strongest when opening and closing games. — Alaina Getzenberg

Week 4 result: Beat the Browns 34-10

Week 4 ranking: 3

Biggest issue on offense: Getting WR Jameson Williams more involved

Williams has proved to be Detroit’s top deep threat, but the connection with Lions quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t there against Cleveland. Williams was targeted by Goff eight times but caught only two passes. In Week 3 against Baltimore, he was targeted just three times for two catches. Although Williams doesn’t need a lot of receptions to be effective, Goff would like to see their connection improve. “I’ve got no reservations with him at all,” Goff said Sunday. “He’s as good as they get in our league. He can score from anywhere, and going to keep believing in him no matter what.” — Eric Woodyard

Week 4 result: Beat the Colts 27-20

Week 4 ranking: 8

Biggest issue on offense: Third-down conversions

The Rams are 19-for-47 (40.4%) on third down this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL. Most of that success came in the first two weeks against the Texans and Titans, who are a combined 1-7. But Los Angeles struggled on third down against the Eagles (3-of-10) and the Colts (4-of-12). Last week, wide receiver Davante Adams said the offense “didn’t execute” well enough on those plays, and Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said, “There were a few things that were a tick off, and that’s what happens.” — Sarah Barshop

Week 4 result: Lost to the Giants 21-18

Week 4 ranking: 4

Biggest issue on offense: Pass protection

Sunday was a continuation of the norm for these Chargers, who have struggled to protect Justin Herbert all season. The Giants recorded a pass rush win rate of 68% against the Chargers, which was New York’s highest single-game mark since the metric was introduced in 2017. Herbert has been hit 47 times this season, which ranks second in the NFL. It’s difficult to see this line improving anytime soon since left tackle Joe Alt left Sunday’s game heavily limping in a walking boot. — Kris Rhim

Week 4 result: Lost to the Eagles 31-25

Week 4 ranking: 6

Biggest issue on offense: Third-down passing

Although the Bucs have enjoyed a third-down rushing conversion percentage of 60% (seventh best in the league), quarterback Baker Mayfield and his receivers are connecting on only 28.2% of third-down passes. Last season, that figure was 45.9%. A reason for the drop could be injuries. They started the season without receivers Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan, as well as left tackle Tristan Wirfs. They then lost wide receiver Mike Evans for a few weeks (strained hamstring), while right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Cody Mauch have gone to injured reserve. Godwin returned against the Eagles, so the third-down passing should improve as he gets more comfortable next to rookie Emeka Egbuka. Plus, Evans and McMillan are expected to return this season. — Jenna Laine

Week 4 result: Beat the Ravens 37-20

Week 4 ranking: 9

Biggest issue on offense: Running back production

After the return of speedy receiver Xavier Worthy — and the upcoming return of No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice in Week 7 — the last major issue for the Chiefs is their rushing attack. Kansas City is able to get some production on the ground, but none of it is coming from the running backs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still leads the team in rushing with 130 yards, and the Chiefs’ longest designed run this season (35 yards) was from Worthy on an end around. The Chiefs could consider adding another running back before the league’s trade deadline. — Nate Taylor

Week 4 result: Tied the Cowboys 40-40

Week 4 ranking: 5

Biggest issue on offense: Penalties

It’s especially problematic on the offensive line, although it could be partially due to all the moving parts, with injuries to left guard Aaron Banks (groin) and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique). Their fill-ins, Jordan Morgan for Banks and Darian Kinnard for Tom, combined for three penalties against the Cowboys. Each player was called for a hold, and Kinnard was also called for a false start. Morgan has three penalties in four games. The Packers lead the league with 10 false start penalties, and only three teams have more offensive holding calls than the Packers’ nine this season. — Rob Demovsky

Week 4 result: Beat the Cardinals 23-20

Week 4 ranking: 14

Biggest issue on offense: Too many whiffs in the run game

After putting up 155 yards in Week 4, the Seahawks are middle of the pack in rushing yards per game. They have shown they can be explosive, as Seattle’s seven rushes of at least 15 yards are tied for fourth most in the league. The problem is that too many run plays don’t achieve anything. The Seahawks have a league-high 33 attempts that either lost yardage or gained zero yards, an issue that has plagued running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet equally. “It’s really everybody,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “It’s how we design it, how we coach it, how we’re blocking it, how we’re running it. It’s a lot of things.” — Brady Henderson

Week 4 result: Lost to the Rams 27-20

Week 4 ranking: 12

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone shortcomings

The Colts rank fourth in scoring with 29.0 points per game. But that comes in spite of their continued failure to convert red zone trips into touchdowns. Remarkably, Indianapolis ranks 25th in red zone touchdown conversion rate, reaching the end zone on only 47.4% of such drives. The Colts are one of just two teams among the top five scoring teams to rank outside of the top 10 in red zone touchdowns. The Colts are overcoming this issue for now, but it’s likely to catch up to them. — Stephen Holder

Week 4 result: Beat the Vikings 24-21

Week 4 ranking: 17

Biggest issue on offense: Consistency in the run game

The Steelers rank 31st with 80 rushing yards per game, but they took a step forward with 131 against the Vikings, including 99 from Kenneth Gainwell. The next step is improving that part of the offense with Jaylen Warren, who missed the Vikings win with a knee injury and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. The Steelers need better interior blocking to help spring Warren, but they found some success Sunday by adding extra blockers in offensive lineman Spencer Anderson and tight end Darnell Washington. That could be the key to future success. — Brooke Pryor

Week 4 result: Lost to the Jaguars 26-21

Week 4 ranking: 11

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone, goal-to-go efficiency

The 49ers have scored six touchdowns on 14 red zone trips this season — a 42.9% conversion rate that is tied for fifth worst in the NFL. What’s more concerning is they’ve scored only three touchdowns in eight goal-to-go situations, a 37.5% conversion rate that is fourth worst. The Niners have been without some of their top red zone targets, including tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and receivers Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings, but settling for field goals contributed to Sunday’s loss. San Francisco hopes getting those key players back will help, but for now, the inability to finish drives in the end zone is creating a much narrower margin for error. — Nick Wagoner

Week 4 result: Beat the Bengals 28-3

Week 4 ranking: 15

Biggest issue on offense: They shun the run

Even in a 512-yard outburst against the Bengals, which included 326 passing yards from quarterback Bo Nix and 101 rushing yards from running back J.K. Dobbins, the Broncos could not escape their growing penalty problems. “Penalties still bit us,” coach Sean Payton said. Currently, Denver’s offense is tied as the fourth-most penalized offense. Center Luke Wattenberg has been flagged six times in 2025, including four penalties on Monday night. He leads a group of nine different offensive players who have been flagged this season. They’ve had at least seven penalties in three of their games. — Jeff Legwold

Week 4 result: Beat the 49ers 26-21

Week 4 ranking: 18

Biggest issue on offense: Penalties

The Jaguars lead the NFL in called (30) and accepted (23) offensive penalties. That includes 10 holding penalties, second most in the league behind Tampa Bay (12), and seven false starts. That’s keeping Liam Coen’s offense from getting into rhythm and plays a large part in the Jaguars converting only 35.2% of their third downs (25th in the league). — Mike DiRocco

Week 4 result: Lost to the Chiefs 37-20

Week 4 ranking: 7

Biggest issue on offense: QB Lamar Jackson‘s health

The two-time NFL MVP left Sunday’s loss midway through the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Coach John Harbaugh declined to say whether Jackson would play in Week 5 against the Texans, which creates more concern for a Ravens team that has started 1-3. Baltimore has struggled mightily without Jackson in the past. The Ravens are 4-10, including the playoffs, over the past six seasons when Jackson hasn’t started. If Jackson is sidelined, Cooper Rush would get his first start for Baltimore. — Jamison Hensley

Week 4 result: Lost to the Falcons 34-27

Week 4 ranking: 10

Biggest issue on offense: Injuries

Washington scored 48 points combined the past two games despite missing a number of starters due to injuries — including quarterback Jayden Daniels. Against Atlanta, the Commanders were without five players who were expected to be starters entering the season. Only running back Austin Ekeler is lost for the season (torn Achilles), and Daniels could return this week. Other players’ statuses remain uncertain, including that of receiver Terry McLaurin. With a defense that gives up too many big plays, Washington needs an explosive offense to win. That means getting healthier. — John Keim

Week 4 result: Lost to the Steelers 24-21

Week 4 ranking: 13

Biggest issue on offense: Negative plays in passing game

The Vikings have lost yards on 20 plays in their passing game, tied for most in the NFL. Their sack rate of 13.2% also leads the league, but it’s both a quarterback and offensive line issue. During the first two weeks of the season, quarterback J.J. McCarthy held the ball longer before throwing (3.15 seconds) than all but one qualified quarterback. Backup Carson Wentz has thrown quicker, but on his nine sacks, he has held the ball for an average of 4.79 seconds. The offense hasn’t been good enough to compensate, and the Vikings have managed to convert only 2 of 23 third downs when they needed 7 or more yards. — Kevin Seifert

Week 4 result: Lost to the Seahawks 23-20

Week 4 ranking: 16

Biggest issue on offense: First-half struggles

After a strong start to the season against weak opponents (Panthers and Saints), the Cardinals were not able to get anything going offensively in the first half of their past two games, which led to back-to-back NFC West losses in a span of five days. Arizona averaged just 3.0 points per game in the first half the past two weeks, while averaging just 3.5 yards per rush and 3.2 yards per play. The Cardinals also had a minus-14 point differential and were outgained by 107 yards in that span. — Josh Weinfuss

Week 4 result: Beat the Commanders 34-27

Week 4 ranking: 19

Biggest issue on offense: Wide receiver production

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had not thrown a touchdown pass to a wide receiver or a tight end coming into Week 4. Running back Bijan Robinson leads the team with 270 receiving yards. Wide receiver Drake London broke out Sunday, with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. had five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. But Penix will need more from his wideouts: The top three Falcons wide receivers have a negative receiving EPA this season. Help is needed, since receiver Darnell Mooney left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. — Marc Raimondi

Week 4 result: Beat the Raiders 25-24

Week 4 ranking: 23

Biggest issue on offense: Scoring off turnovers

The Bears squandered opportunities in back-to-back wins against the Cowboys and Raiders because the offense has struggled to capitalize on gifted possessions. Back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter against Dallas ended in punts after Chicago’s defense came away with interceptions. Against the Raiders, the Bears managed only 13 points off four turnovers (three INTs, one forced fumble). A combination of pre-snap penalties, a poor rushing attack and execution issues in the red zone (1-of-4 in Las Vegas) need to be addressed during the Week 5 bye. — Courtney Cronin

Week 4 result: Beat the Panthers 42-13

Week 4 ranking: 25

Biggest issue on offense: RB ball security

The Patriots took a significant step to correct it in Week 4, turning to a more even snap distribution between Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson. This came after a Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh in which Stevenson lost two fumbles and Gibson coughed up one. The team had a new blaster at practice after that game, which is a gauntlet players run through as they experience high-intensity contact from a series of blocking pads. There were no RB fumbles against Carolina. — Mike Reiss

Week 4 result: Beat the Titans 26-0

Week 4 ranking: 21

Biggest issue on offense: Third-down efficiency

The Texans have converted 29.2% of third-down opportunities, which ranks 30th. One of the biggest reasons for the low rate is the 24 third-and-7 or longer situations that C.J. Stroud has faced, which is eighth most per NFL Next Gen Stats. Third-and-longs are hard to consistently overcome, as Stroud has only five first downs in those scenarios. That’s part of why Houston is averaging 16 points per game. Even against the Titans, the Texans went 6-of-15 on third down. — DJ Bien-Aime

Week 4 result: Tied the Packers 40-40

Week 4 ranking: 24

Biggest issue on offense: Third-down efficiency

It’s difficult to quibble about an offense that has scored 40 points twice, run the ball efficiently and has quarterback Dak Prescott playing at a high level. The Cowboys have even performed well without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (left high ankle sprain), center Cooper Beebe (right ankle and foot injury) and right guard Tyler Booker (high ankle sprain). But with a defense that is struggling, the offense needs to be better on third down. Through four games, the Cowboys have converted just 42.5% of their third-down tries (20 of 47). They have to do a better job of keeping their defense off the field. — Todd Archer

Week 4 result: Lost to the Broncos 28-3

Week 4 ranking: 20

Biggest issue on offense: Big plays on the ground

Realistically, the whole run game has been an unmitigated disaster. The Bengals rank at or near the bottom of the league in several key rushing categories, including yards per rush (32nd at 2.6). The real issue is the lack of big plays on the ground. Cincinnati has just two rushes of 10 or more yards through the first four weeks of the season, the fewest of any team — the Ravens have 19 so far. Cincinnati needs to punish teams on the ground when opponents play deep zones to limit the Bengals’ explosive passing attack. — Ben Baby

Week 4 result: Lost to the Bears 25-24

Week 4 ranking: 22

Biggest issue on offense: Geno Smith‘s interceptions

Smith has thrown three interceptions in a game twice this season, including this past Sunday. The Raiders finally got the ground game going with rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, but Smith’s turnovers cost them in the end. He has totaled seven picks already this season after finishing with 15 (third most in the league) in all of 2024 with the Seahawks. “We lost our chances to score when the offense was out there, more so than what [the Bears] did with it when they took it away from us,” coach Pete Carroll said. — Ryan McFadden

Week 4 result: Lost to the Lions 34-10

Week 4 ranking: 26

Biggest issue on offense: Turnovers

The Browns’ eight giveaways are tied for the most in the NFL. Quarterback Joe Flacco has been at the center of each turnover, with six interceptions and two lost fumbles. While each one hasn’t entirely been his fault, the giveaways are putting even more strain on the defense and making things tougher for a team that already has little margin for error. “We all share in those things,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We all own it, and we all have to be better.” — Daniel Oyefusi

Week 4 result: Beat the Chargers 21-18

Week 4 ranking: 30

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone offense

Nobody has been worse in the red zone this season than the Giants, in part because their offensive line can’t get any push at the line of scrimmage. It’s an extension of last season, when the Giants were also ranked 32nd in the league at 43.2%. Amazingly, it has only gotten worse. The Giants have converted just 26.7% of their opportunities in the red zone into touchdowns this season. “A work in progress,” coach Brian Daboll said recently. The hope is that new starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and his legs can help. — Jordan Raanan

Week 4 result: Lost to the Patriots 42-13

Week 4 ranking: 27

Biggest issue on offense: Chemistry between QB Bryce Young and WR Tetairoa McMillan

Young and McMillan were a dynamic duo with fantastic chemistry throughout camp. That continued through the first two games, as they connected 11 times on 19 targets for 168 yards. But they’ve teamed up for only seven catches on 16 targets for 110 yards since, missing several big-play opportunities. McMillan has a team-high 25% target share, but he has caught only 50% of his targets. That has put more pressure on a banged-up receiving corps that hasn’t delivered. — David Newton

Week 4 result: Beat the Jets 27-21

Week 4 ranking: 29

Biggest issue on offense: Keeping the ball

The Dolphins ranked third from last in average time of possession this season, and there are several factors behind that struggle. They’ve averaged only 98.0 rushing yards per game (sixth worst) and turned the ball over five times through four weeks. Their issues sustaining drives feel like an anomaly, considering they are second in third-down percentage (48.9%) and are tied for eighth with 4.8 yards per rush. More commitment to the run game and fewer turnover-worthy plays should right the ship. Miami held the ball for 30:48 in Monday’s win over the Jets. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 4 result: Lost to the Dolphins 27-21

Week 4 ranking: 28

Biggest issue on offense: Third-down conversions

Before Monday night’s game, the Jets were tied with the Titans for the worst third-down conversion rate in the league — 27.8%. It got a little better Monday, as they were successful on 4 of 9 third-down opportunities. Third-and-long (7 yards or more) feels like a mile to the Jets, who entered the game 1-of-16 before going 3-of-5 on Monday. But in general, they’re simply not built to play that type of game. Quarterback Justin Fields‘ inconsistency as a passer, coupled with a lack of playmakers on the perimeter, really restricts the offense. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is still the Jets’ only true difference-maker on the outside. — Rich Cimini

Week 4 result: Lost to the Bills 31-19

Week 4 ranking: 32

Biggest issue on offense: Pre-snap penalties

The Saints might have turned around the penalty situation with only four against the Bills, but coming into Week 4, they were in a tie as the most penalized team in the league. Thirteen of their penalties have come before the snap, such as false starts, illegal shifts and illegal motions. That has been a concerning trend for a team that can’t afford to make mistakes on either side of the ball. — Katherine Terrell

Week 4 result: Lost to the Texans 26-0

Week 4 ranking: 31

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone offense

The Titans have struggled mightily to score points, leading to their first 0-4 start since 2009. They’re averaging 1.8 red zone visits per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL. They failed to reach the red zone at all against the Texans. And the rare occasions when the Titans reached the red zone in the first three weeks weren’t fruitful, either. Their 48.6% red zone touchdown conversion rate is sixth worst in the league. — Turron Davenport