NHL 2025-26 Stanley Cup playoff chances and projected standings

Editor’s note: Previous versions of the simulation were incorrectly calculating each team’s odds of reaching the conference finals and beyond. That error has been fixed both in past and future simulations.
Welcome to our 2025-26 NHL projections where you will find each team’s projected point total, probability of advancing to and through the playoffs, and chances of winning the Stanley Cup. The projections are based on 50,000 simulations of the remainder of the season which factors in each team’s projected strength, current health and strength of schedule. All projections are rounded to the nearest whole number. You can read more about the model at the bottom of the page. The projections will be updated daily.
