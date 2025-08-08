Nick Jonas Reveals the Unexpected Condiment He Needs to Have on Tour (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW The Jonas Brothers are giving PEOPLE a glimpse into what’s included on their backstage tour riders

The band, who is celebrating their 20th anniversary, is kicking off their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour this weekend at MetLife Stadium

In addition to the tour, the band is gearing up to release their next album “Greetings From Your Hometown” on August 8

The Jonas Brothers are days away from their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour — and before they hit the road, there are a few things they must stock up on.

Ahead of their surprise pop-up performance aboard an N.Y.C. Ferry in partnership with Samsung TV Plus on Aug. 6, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas shared what fans can expect from their upcoming tour and what items they’ll each enjoy backstage along the way.

Nick, 32, who recently wrapped a 14-week run in Broadway’s The Last Five Years, tells PEOPLE among the more humorous inclusions on his rider are “little, mini bottles of A1 sauce.”

“They’re cute,” Kevin, 37, chimes in, before Joe, 35, calls out the eldest Jonas for his snack of choice.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas performing on the NYC Ferry with Samsung TV Plus.

Mike Coppola/Getty



“Kevin has PopCorners chips, which it’s kind of blasphemous since we’re owners of a popcorn company called Rob’s Backstage Popcorn,” Joe explains, referring to their line of artisanal popcorn. “So we give him a little s— for that.”

Joe’s rider, though, seems far less controversial and includes “so much tea.”

The band’s upcoming tour will run through November and will include support from Marshmello, Boys Like Girls and The All-American Rejects in various cities.

“We feel really proud of the show we’ve built and excited for fans to see it,” Nick says of the tour, kicking off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 10. “And we have some really special surprises in store.”

While fans will have to wait and see what exact surprises are in store, Nick did tease a bit of audience involvement.

The Jonas Brothers performing at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2024.

John Lamparski/Getty



“We have a few moments incorporated into the night where we’re including the fans in the show, in some really meaningful ways, getting to hear their stories,” he says. “And then also a little dance break during our current single, “No Time To Talk,” so get your dance moves ready.”

And for fans who won’t make it in person to the tour this time around, the band is teaming up with Samsung TV Plus to broadcast five of their tour stops live on the streamer’s brand-new Samsung Television Network (STN).

Samsung TV Plus will stream the first stop in New Jersey, followed by the Aug. 31 show in Dallas, Texas, Oct. 12 show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Oct. 26 show in Orlando and Nov. 9 show in Buffalo, New York.

“We want our fans all over the world to be able to watch this with us,” Joe says of the partnership. “We put this show together for them and with them, and so it’ll be fun to see what they get from it.”

Along with the excitement of getting back on the road, the band is also releasing their new album Greetings from Your Hometown on Aug. 8.

“This has been kind of a longer process, making this project, this album,” Joe explains. “We took a little over, probably about two years to make this and kicking things off at MetLife Stadium is a dream come true.”