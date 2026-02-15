No. 9 Women’s Water Polo Sweeps Opponents in Home Mini Tournament

Box Score 1 | Box Score 3 LOS ANGELES – No. 9 LMU women’s water polo won two games on Saturday in their last non-conference games before Golden Coast Conference play begins. The Lions swept the competition, defeating Chapman, 21-6, and Cal State Fullerton, 13-10.
GAME 1: #9 LMU 21, Chapman 6
Cianne Benjamin and Ruby Meier put LMU ahead 2-0 over the first three minutes of the game. The two teams traded off scoring the game’s next four goals after Chapman converted a penalty shot, Kawehi Kauahi answered to build back the two-goal lead. The Pantheres scored to pull within one before Payton Schrier and Cila David scored on back-to-back possessions. Chapman added one goal before the quarter ended to make it a 5-3 game.
The first five goals of the second quarter went to the Lions with David scoring, followed by one from Sydney Chapman, two from Benjamin, and one from Meier. The Panthers scored once in the period, but it was Lily Larson’s goal as time expired that gave the Lions an 11-4 lead at intermission.
Chelsea Isaac and Sydney Chapman scored to open the third quarter. After a goal from the visitors, Emison Styris and Larson scored goals less than 40 seconds apart to increase the lead to double-digits for the first time all game. The Panthers added one back before Sophia DeMattia made it a 10-goal game once again with her goal with 17 seconds left in the period.
The Lions shut out Chapman over the final eight minutes. Isaac scored on the first possession of the fourth quarter before Carla Rivera pushed the lead to 18-6. Back-to-back goals from Payton Schrier and a closing goal from Dunara Senadheera brought the game final at 21-6.
LMU split time in the cage between Gabby MacAfee and Tatum Roistahcer. The pair combined for eight saves, with MacAfee adding two assists.
GAME 2: #9 LMU 13, Cal State Fullerton 10
It took three minutes of play before Noa Sasover opened the scoring. After Cal State Fullerton scored twice to take a lead, Brooke Tora Gil responded with a pair of goals over the final 1:04 of the opening period to retake the lead.
The Titans tied the game on their first possession of the second quarter before Anna Tarantino and Cianne Benjamin scored goals to build a 5-3 lead. Cal State Fullerton scored just before the midway point of the quarter, but it was goals by Benjamin and Carolina Magano that closed the period strong and push LMU ahead 7-4 at the half.
Cal State Fullerton pulled within two to open the second half. Tarantino and Sophia DeMattia responded with goals to push the lead to 10-5. The visitors scored two of the three final goals of the period, with Kawehi Kauahi’s goal fitting right in between.
The fourth quarter opened with a goal from the visitors before Isaac scored at even strength and Tarantino converted a penalty shot. Cal State Fullerton scored twice over the final 2:30 to cut their five-goal deficit down to three just before time expired.
UP NEXT: LMU will open GCC games with San Diego State coming to Burns Aquatics Center on Feb. 21.
