  • 6 Tbps DDoS attack against Gcore ranks among the world’s largest incidents
  • Gcore’s defenses absorbed the flood using over 210 global Points of Presence
  • Over half the malicious traffic originated from unsecured networks in Brazil

A gaming hosting provider has reportedly been hit by one of the largest Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks ever recorded.

The attack ranks among the top ten DDoS incidents in history, exposing the growing risks facing online service providers and gaming infrastructure.

Source link