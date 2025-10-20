6 Tbps DDoS attack against Gcore ranks among the world’s largest incidents

A gaming hosting provider has reportedly been hit by one of the largest Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks ever recorded.

The attack ranks among the top ten DDoS incidents in history, exposing the growing risks facing online service providers and gaming infrastructure.

The company hit, Gcore, says the event was a “short-burst volumetric flood” lasting between 30 and 45 seconds and peaking at 6Tbps with 5.3 billion packets per second.



A short but powerful DDoS onslaught

The attack primarily used the UDP protocol, a common choice for overwhelming targets with traffic.

Gcore’s analysis revealed that 51% of the malicious data originated in Brazil and nearly 24% came from the United States, suggesting widespread exploitation of unsecured networks across those regions.

The assault was consistent with activity from the AISURU botnet, which has been linked to several recent high-profile cyberattacks.

The scale and regional distribution point to a worrying evolution in botnet capacity, capable of launching high-intensity, short-duration strikes.

While this particular attack was successfully mitigated, the incident reflects a broader trend in which cybercriminals deploy short DDoS bursts to test the resilience of hosting and enterprise networks.

These preliminary strikes are often precursors to more complex operations that may involve malware infiltration or attempts to bypass ransomware protection systems.

Gcore said its global DDoS protection system absorbed the 6Tbps flood without disruption, using 210+ PoPs worldwide and 200+Tbps filtering capacity.



Its data also shows a 41% rise in DDoS activity over a single quarter, with technology and gaming sectors among the most frequently attacked.

However, experts caution that this event demonstrates a dangerous shift in cyberwarfare tactics, where the goal is not only to disrupt but to probe and exploit weaknesses in infrastructure.

For web hosting providers, the implications extend beyond downtime and bandwidth saturation.

Increasingly, DDoS attacks are part of multi-vector campaigns that may involve data theft, malware evasion, and ransomware protection challenges.

“This incident underscores an ongoing escalation in both the scale and sophistication of DDoS attacks,” said Andrey Slastenov, Head of Security at Gcore.

“Without strong, adaptive protection, organizations across tech, hosting, and enterprise sectors remain at risk.”

