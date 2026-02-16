OU baseball vs TCU live score updates from Sooners-Horned Frogs

Coach Skip Johnson and the OU baseball team conclude the Shriners Children’s College Showdown against No. 10 TCU on Sunday evening at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Sooners are off to a dominant start to the season after defeating Texas Tech 10-3 on opening day Friday and Oklahoma State 10-1 on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know about the Sooners-Horned Frogs game:
OU baseball live score updates vs. TCU
What time is OU baseball vs TCU?
UPDATE: The Sooners and Horned Frogs game is now slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. after Arkansas-Texas Tech went to extra innings.
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 15
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CST
The Oklahoma vs TCU game starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
What channel is Oklahoma vs TCU on today?
Oklahoma vs TCU will be streamed on FloCollege.
OU baseball highlights vs TCU
